Here's an early look at Samsung's official Galaxy Tab S10 FE accessories

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the accessories Samsung could offer for the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets.

The first-party accessories include a screen protector, a book cover, and two keyboard folio covers.

The leak includes renders of the upcoming accessories and sheds light on the pricing.

A massive Galaxy Tab S10 FE series leak recently revealed the specifications, pricing, and renders of Samsung’s upcoming Android tablets. Now, a separate leak has revealed the first-party accessories the company could offer for the budget-friendly tablets.

Sources familiar with Samsung’s plans have revealed (via Android Headlines) that the company won’t launch new accessories for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. Instead, the upcoming tablets will allegedly be compatible with four Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus accessories, including an anti-reflective screen protector and three covers.

The anti-reflective screen protector for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will reportedly retail for €35 (~$38) and come with an anti-reflective film-type screen protector, a microfiber cloth, and tools to help users easily align and apply the screen protector. The basic Hybrid Book Cover for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is slated to cost €109 (~$118). It will reportedly be available in blue and black, featuring a magnetic S-Pen attachment and a built-in kickstand.

Samsung could also offer two keyboard folio covers for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, with the Book Cover Keyboard Slim retailing for €199 (~$215) and the regular Book Cover Keyboard priced at €269 (~$290). Both variants will feature a dedicated AI key, but only the regular model will feature a trackpad. The Slim variant will have a thin and lightweight design with no palm rest or trackpad below the keyboard.

Samsung is expected to lift the covers off the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series in the coming weeks. The tablets will likely feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1580 chipset, up to 256GB of onboard storage, a 13MP rear camera, a 12MP selfie shooter, dual speakers, and an IP68 ingress protection rating.

The standard model is expected to sport a 10.9-inch 90Hz WUXGA+ screen, while the Plus variant is rumored to have a larger 13.1-inch panel. Both models could offer 45W wired charging support, with the smaller tablet featuring an 8,000mAh battery and the larger packing a 10,090mAh battery. As for pricing, leaks suggest that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE could launch at a starting price of €579 (~$625), while the Plus model could launch at €749 (~$808).

