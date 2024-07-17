Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Nearly all Samsung Galaxy Tabs are discounted for Prime Day
There is no doubt Samsung is among the most prominent players in the Android tablet market, especially if you’re looking for a higher-end model. In fact, our list of the best Android tablets is filled with most of its options. If you’ve been considering getting one of the latest Samsung Galaxy Tabs, they are almost all on sale due to Amazon Prime Day. The only exception is the Samsung Galaxy Tab Ultra.
One very important factor to keep in mind is that these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. It might be worth signing up to take advantage of all these hot offers, though, even if it is just for a month. New members get a 30-day free trial, so it might be free for you!
With that out of the way, let’s go over these deals together and see if any catch your eye!
Samsung Galaxy Tab Prime deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for $750 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $620 ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for $420 ($180 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $313.49 ($136.50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $200 ($130 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $142.49 ($77.50 off)
If we had to summarize it, those looking for a higher-end experience should go straight for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 or Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. Both are excellent all-around devices, with the main difference being the screen size. If you want a high-end experience, but would like to save some money, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus will be more up your alley, making the right sacrifices to achieve a more palatable price tag.
Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is Samsung’s mid-tier tablet. It is still amazing, but the price is slashed significantly. This is mainly meant for casual users, though. And if you really want to save, or maybe are looking for a tablet for the kids, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be your best bet.
Keep in mind Amazon Prime Day is scheduled for July 16-17. This means today is your last day to take advantage of these deals. Get them while you can!