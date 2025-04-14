Samsung's new tablet can run without batteries!

TL;DR Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, a rugged Android tablet designed for enterprise use cases.

If you’re looking for a great Android tablet, you’ve probably found that there are only a few options around, much less if you have specific needs like a rugged tablet or one that lets you hot-swap your battery. In fact, hot-swappable batteries are practically extinct for consumer smartphones and tablets, so when a new device comes along that promises to do just, we’re bound to take note. Meet the new Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, an enterprise-ready rugged tablet.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro has many of the same features as the just-announced XCover 7 Pro but also has some unique tricks. The dual hot-swappable battery allows workers to replace one of the tablet’s batteries without powering it down. There’s also a No Battery Mode, which enables it to function without a battery (albeit with performance constraints) when connected to a dedicated 21W (9V 2.3A) and above power source. The tablet can also be charged through a POGO dock (in addition to the USB-C port, which is USB 3.2-enabled), which comes in handy at workplaces for simultaneously charging multiple devices. The 10,100mAh battery is also user-replaceable entirely.

For its specifications, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro has a 10.1-inch WUXGA TFT LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, and support for 2mm leather gloves. The 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor powers the tablet, and you will be able to get it in RAM and storage combinations of 6GB plus 128GB and 8GB plus 256GB. The icing on the cake is the microSD card support for up to 2TB expandability. The tablet has a 12MP, f/1.8 rear camera and an 8MP, f/2.0 front camera.

There are still more features to discuss. The tablet has Wi-Fi and 5G (Sub6) options and supports dual-SIM configuration. For protection, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro is IP68 water and dust-resistant and MIL-STD-810H tested. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, and the tablet is tested for sanitizers, so the screen does not degrade if it is constantly cleaned in medical environments.

Further, the Tab Active 5 Pro comes with an S Pen (which has its own IP68 rating), a fingerprint sensor, a programmable Active Key (as well as navigation buttons on the bezel), and Dolby Atmos through its two stereo speakers. The tablet also introduces front-facing NFC Tagging so that it can be used as a mobile point-of-sale system in retail stores. It also supports wired DeX. Topping it all off, a 3.5mm headphone jack is also on board.

Want some more? Samsung is promising a whopping eight years of OS and security updates. The tablet launches with Android 15 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro pricing and availability Samsung hasn’t announced the pricing for the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, and given the volatile trade environment, we don’t blame them either. The tablet will be available in early June 2025, so we should expect to hear more at the time.

