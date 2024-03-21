This Galaxy device gets 8 years of OS updates from Samsung, but it's not for you

Samsung

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition tablet will receive eight years of updates.

This commitment includes eight OS updates too, theoretically taking the tablet to Android 22.

By contrast, the standard model receives four OS updates and five years of security patches.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers an impressive seven years of OS and security updates, matching Google’s update pledge for the Pixel 8 range. However, the company is upping the ante for owners of its latest enterprise edition tablet.

Samsung Benelux representative Andy Rottiers confirmed on LinkedIn (via SamMobile) that the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition tablet will receive eight years of updates. An image uploaded by Rottiers, seen below, confirms that this commitment includes eight OS updates too. In other words, that means the tablet should receive Android 22 in theory.

This would nevertheless be a major improvement over the initially claimed update pledge for the non-enterprise model. Samsung originally claimed that the standard version of the tablet would receive four OS updates and five years of security patches.

In any event, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is a unique proposition in both enterprise and standard flavors. The tablet has mid-tier specs like an Exynos 1380 chipset and an 8.8-inch 120Hz TFT screen but also brings loads of standout features. These additions include a removable battery, a 3.5mm port, microSD card support, a remappable hardware button, and an IP68 rating.

