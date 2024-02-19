Samsung's rugged tablet with a removable battery is now in the US

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab Active 5 tablet in the US.

The tablet starts at $548.99 and brings a variety of rugged and enthusiast-level features.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Tab Active 5 last month, but there was no word on US availability at the time. Now, the company has launched the rugged tablet in the US.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab Active 5 on its website as an enterprise-focused offering, starting at $548.99 for the Wi-Fi model and $658.99 for the cellular variant. Either way, you’re getting a very capable rugged device.

The new tablet stands out thanks to features like a removable 5,050mAh battery, the ability to run the device without the battery via passthrough charging, and an IP68 rating with MIL-STD-810H certification. Samsung also offers a rugged case in the box.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 also brings a few enthusiast features like a 3.5mm port, microSD expansion, and a remappable hardware button.

As for the more conventional specs, you’re getting a mid-tier Exynos 1380 chipset, an 8-inch 120Hz TFT screen (Gorilla Glass 5), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and Dex support. A 13MP camera is available on the back while a 5MP camera handles selfies.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 comes with a two-year warranty owing to its enterprise status. It also comes with three years of “product life-cycle support,” four major OS updates, and five years of security updates.

