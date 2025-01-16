Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal: Our favorite budget tablet is even cheaper!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking for a good tablet that won’t break the bank? Amazon has the cheapest ones we would still recommend, but that doesn’t make them the best budget options. Our favorite affordable tablet is actually the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It offers much more bang for your buck, especially right now that it’s only $149. That’s a 32% discount on its full $219.99 retail price! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for just $149 ($70.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies regardless of which color version you pick: Graphite or Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price. See price at Amazon Save $70.99

At only $149, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a fantastic tablet, as long as you keep your expectations in check. This is a budget option, but we were surprised to find some features we didn’t think would be in a tablet this cheap. This is why it’s listed as the best budget option in our list of the best Android tablets.

For starters, it has a larger display than usual, at 11 inches. This makes it a great multimedia pad. The Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate are also pretty nice for this price range. Additionally, it actually has a really nice construction, with a sleek and elegant aesthetic, much like Samsung’s other devices. Not only that, but it’s mostly made of metal, which is something we usually only see in high-end tablets.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Performance is relatively decent. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 4GB of RAM. There is nothing to really write home about, but it will handle most casual tasks with ease. You may even be able to throw in some mobile gaming, depending on the title.

We found battery life to be quite impressive. During our tests, we managed to make it last through a whole weekend trip on a full charge, without tethering to an outlet. We even managed to get back home with some juice left in the battery. With more casual use, we are sure you can make it last up to four days.

To summarize, we feel this tablet is kind of too good for its price. Go get it while this deal is available. We’ve only seen it cheaper once, at $139.99. That said, that deal was short-lived. We don’t know when it will go live again, if it does.

Extra deal: The Apple iPad 10th Generation is $299

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

Are you more of an Apple user? The most affordable current tablet from this brand is the Apple iPad 10th Generation, and it’s currently $50 off. This brings the cost down to $299. Just keep in mind that only the Blue and Silver models are at this price. The others are slightly pricier.

This would technically be considered an upgrade, as the base iPad isn’t really quite considered a low-end device. We would place it in the mid-tier category. Regardless, you get a lot of value for just a buck under $300.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You’ll get Apple’s newer design language, with a metal body and a squared-off modern look. The Apple A14 Bionic and 4GB of RAM may not seem like much, but the tablet’s optimization does wonders, and most users will have a hard time pushing it to its limits. I’ve personally edited RAW photography on one of these without a single hiccup. It will also run pretty much all mobile games.

The 10.9-inch screen is nearly as large as Samsung’s, and it has a much nicer 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. If you care about it, the iPad also supports the Apple Pencil First Generation and Apple Pencil USB-C.

We can’t think of any better deals than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and Apple iPad 10th Generation, but if you’re not entirely convinced, we also have a list of the best Android tablets with plenty of other alternatives.

