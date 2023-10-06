Leaked renders of Galaxy Tab A9 show off Samsung's upcoming affordable tablet

TL;DR Product renders and specifications of the Galaxy Tab A9 (2023) have leaked.

The Galaxy Tab A9 looks pretty basic with modest specifications, which will help keep its price low.

Samsung is expected to launch the Tab A9 alongside the Tab A9 Plus.

Samsung is hot off the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, bolstering its lineup of tablets beyond the conventional Galaxy Tab S9 series. The FE lineup brings the price down to a decent $450 at launch, but that may still be more than what people may be willing to invest into a secondary device. It seems Samsung is aware of this price gap, as new leaks have emerged of the Galaxy Tab A9 (2023), pitching it as the budget Android tablet that is missing from Samsung’s current year lineup.

WinFuture has spotted renders and some Galaxy Tab A9 (2023) series specifications on Samsung’s Guatemala website. Samsung has pulled down the original page, but we can look at its contents.

The Galaxy Tab A9 is expected to have an 8.7-inch LCD with a resolution of 1,340 x 800 pixels. The SoC is expected to be a MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781V), with two performance cores clocking in at a maximum of 2.2GHz and six efficiency cores clocking in at a maximum of 2GHz. This is expected to be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can also expect a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It could have a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside the USB-C port.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is also expected alongside, but it could have different specifications. Previous leaks have suggested a Snapdragon 695 SoC and 4GB RAM. The battery is expected to be 7,040mAh with 15W charging.

We also expect both tablets to be available in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. Since these are cheaper devices, do not expect 5G connectivity.

These tablets are expected in the €180 (~$190) to €270 (~$285), which is cheaper than the existing S-series’ extended lineup. The Galaxy Tab A8 launched in December 2021, so it’s possible the A9 and A9 Plus could launch in December as well.

