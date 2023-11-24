The Galaxy Tab A8 makes for a great streaming tablet, and it's down to just $140!

Amazon is filled with Android tablets lower than $100; honestly speaking, you should avoid practically all of them at all costs. Good Android tablets can be bought cheaply, but there’s still a base level of experience that we expect from them, which isn’t possible if you go super cheap. Our top recommendation for a budget Android tablet , the Galaxy Tab A8, is now down to $140, and we can easily recommend grabbing one at this price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) has an MSRP of $229.99. It’s a solid recommendation for a budget Android tablet at that price. But with the ongoing Black Friday sale, the tablet has gone down to its all-time low price of $139.99, a good $90 off an already good value product. The tablet has seen a few sales in the past months, but it was in March when it was last at this price.

As we note in our Galaxy Tab A8 review, even for its $230 asking price, it made for a great media streaming slate, thanks to its punchy speakers and great display. It has a metallic body and impressive battery life, and for $140, it is an absolute steal. You are getting a lot for your money, and that is saying a lot when it comes to Android tablets.

We would still ask you to temper your expectations. This is not a tablet for heavy gaming, and it works out better for light gaming and streaming use cases with its 10.5-inch LCD. If you are looking for the best performance, you need to look elsewhere since this is one of those tablets that you can leave behind on the family couch for the kids and guests to keep themselves entertained. The 15W charging is also quite slow, taking about four hours for a full charge, but the 7,040mAh battery will last a long time before needing a charge.