Samsung Galaxy Tab A10 Plus wishlist: All the features I want to see

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a solid budget tablet with a great display, sturdy design, and a decent update commitment from Samsung that should see the device supported through Android 16 at least. While it’s one of the best Android tablets in its price range, it’s also now a year old, so we’re already thinking about a follow-up There are certainly a few aspects that could use improvement next time around, so with that in mind I want to outline some of the features on my wishlist for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A10 Plus.

Better charging speeds

The Galaxy A9 Plus had a massive 7,040mAh battery, easily capable of lasting days between charges. But good luck when recharging it, though, as topping off the battery is a dreadfully slow experience on account of only supporting 15W wired charging. Even with a “fast charger” capable of 15W speeds, you’re looking at a charge time of over three hours from zero to full.

The Galaxy A10 Plus should, at a minimum, offer 21W fast charging. While this would still likely take two or more hours to charge from empty, it would be a definite upgrade without significantly driving up costs. Given the Plus moniker, however, I’d like to see even better speeds than this, but only if it can be done without a major impact on retail pricing.

A fingerprint scanner would be nice

As more people use their mobile devices as their primary gateway to the web, security exploits and malware are growing concerns. Privacy and security, in general, have become increasingly vital, yet the A9 Plus’ only form of biometric security is a less-than-secure face recognition option. It’s time to add a fingerprint scanner. While it might increase development costs slightly, a rear-mounted scanner or one built into the power button would be a relatively cheap and easy way to add this important functionality.

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage isn’t enough anymore

The Galaxy A9 Plus had two other variants beyond the base model. One focused on adding 5G connectivity but kept the base model’s 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD). The other lacked 5G but upgraded to 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. In my opinion, the Galaxy A10 Plus should start at 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, with a more expensive model featuring 8GB RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB storage.

A more stable experience out of the box this time

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus was a great device, but it had serious software issues at launch, including a multi-touch problem that plagued it for months. While some level of bugs is expected with a new product, the Galaxy A10 Plus needs to deliver a more stable out-of-the-box experience, or else it could cause users to lose trust in the Tab A Plus series going forward.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Plus: Which improvement would you most like to see? 2 votes Faster charging speeds 0 % Improved fingerprint scanner 0 % More storage and RAM 100 % Other (Tell us in the comments.) 0 %

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Tab A10 Plus?

The original Galaxy Tab A debuted in 2015 as a mid-range alternative to the Galaxy Tab S series, and we’ve seen eight iterations since then, not including different size variants. Given this long history, it’s almost certain that there will be another Tab A generation. However, the Galaxy Tab A Plus is a newer addition, only just starting in 2023, so its future is less guaranteed. The A9 Plus at least attempted to differentiate itself by adding a 90Hz panel (compared to the standard A9’s 60Hz display) and thinner bezels, making it feel more premium. While we can’t say for sure if the Galaxy Tab A10 Plus will continue this strategy, it seems likely.

As for when we might see the Samsung Galaxy Tab A10 Plus? That’s harder to predict, but we can at least try to find a pattern in past releases: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus — October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — December 15, 2021

December 15, 2021 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 — September 11, 2020 Historically, Samsung has released a new Galaxy Tab A every one to two years, often at the end of summer or early fall. While the A9 Plus was a new addition, the standard Galaxy Tab A9 followed the same pattern, launching a few days earlier. It’s possible we could see the Galaxy Tab A10 Plus announced in the coming weeks or months, though there have been few rumors so far. Given the gaps between the A8 and A9 series, we may not see the A10 Plus until summer or fall of 2025.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A10 Plus?

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is only a year old at the moment and its successor is likely still about a year away. While the Tab A10 Plus will probably improve on many aspects of the A9 Plus, odds are it won’t be a big enough change to merit waiting that long. Not sold on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A series but looking for another budget option? The Amazon Fire HD 10 ($139.99 at Amazon) is probably one of the best fits here, though the base Apple iPad 10 ($413 at Amazon) isn’t a bad alternative if you don’t mind spending a little extra.

