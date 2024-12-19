Samsung reminds people it has an app store by offering three months of Peacock to Galaxy users

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Peacock app is now available on the Galaxy Store.

Galaxy users can get a three-month Peacock subscription.

The offer applies to new customers only.

We don’t talk about Samsung’s Galaxy Store much, and if you have a Samsung phone, you probably don’t use it very often unless you need to update one of Samsung’s system apps. The Galaxy Store could become a more attractive application for Samsung users, though, as the company is partnering with some streaming platforms to offer users exclusive content or deals, including a free three-month Peacock subscription.

To get this promotion, you need to download the Peacock app from the Galaxy Store. Once you open the app and sign up, the deal will appear. A free three-month plan is a good deal — Peacock Premium costs $8 a month, so this saves you $24 total and gives you access to some of my favorite films of the year, such as The Fall Guy and Twisters, as well as classics like Inception and Pride and Prejudice.

Samsung says the offer is only available for new subscribers, so if you’re already a Peacock user, you’ll need to create a new account to take advantage of it. You can redeem your free three months from now until June 4, 2025, so you should have time to use up your current plan before starting the free one. Remember to uninstall the Peacock app if you got it from the Google Play store and redownload it from the Galaxy Store.

Will streaming offers make you use the Galaxy Store on your Samsung phone? 4 votes Yes 0 % No 100 % I don't have a Samsung phone 0 %

Samsung is partnering with other streaming services in addition to Peacock. Netflix subscribers can get an exclusive preview of Squid Game season 2, and Samsung has said that it’ll offer content and promotions through Spotify in the future.

After losing Fortnite from the Galaxy Store earlier in the year, it’s not surprising that Samsung is making moves to encourage people to try its app store over Google Play. As per the Galaxy Store terms and conditions, Samsung takes a 30% cut of all purchases made, so this could become a reliable source of income for the company.

Do you use the Galaxy Store? Or do you forget it exists until the clock app needs an update? Let us know in the comments below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments