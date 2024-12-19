Got a Samsung phone? You can now get an exclusive Squid Game season 2 sneak peek

Netflix

TL;DR Samsung users can get an exclusive look at Squid Game season 2.

Downloading the Netflix app from the Galaxy Store will provide access to the clip.

The Netflix app was added to the Galaxy Store earlier this year.

From December 19th to the 26th, users downloading Netflix from Samsung’s Galaxy Store can watch an exclusive clip from Squid Game season 2, the sequel to the highly acclaimed 2021 Netflix show. Chances are you’ve already got Netflix on your phone if you’re a subscriber, and you most likely installed it from the Google Play Store. If you’re a Squid Games fan, have a Samsung phone, and don’t want to miss out on the exclusive clip, you should uninstall Netflix and download it again from the Galaxy Store.

Samsung said the Netflix app is available on the Galaxy Store as of December 17. However, it appears the app was listed in October, with user reviews dating back to October 22.

Samsung’s Galaxy Store is probably not an app you think about very often aside from updating some of the system apps your Galaxy phone or tablet came with, so it makes sense that Samsung would want to use partnerships like this to push customers to its app store. This isn’t the first time Samsung has tried this; when Epic Games pulled Fortnight from the Google Play store in 2020, the app was made available through the Galaxy Store for Samsung customers, although Samsung would later lose the title in July 2024.

The Squid Game excitement doesn’t end there. Squid Game: Unleashed, Netflix’s latest mobile game, is now available on the Galaxy Store. The battle royale adapts many of the challenges seen in the series into playable modes, complete with online multiplayer. The game is also available from the Google Play Store for anyone who doesn’t have a Samsung phone.

Is a sneak peek at Squid Games season 2 enough to motivate you to remove the Play Store version of Netflix and redownload it from the Galaxy Store? Let us know below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments