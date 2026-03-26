Exynos 2800 leak reveals details about potential Galaxy S28 chip

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Details have emerged regarding the Exynos 2800 chipset, which is expected to power some Galaxy S28 models.

Samsung will apparently stick with an improved 2nm process to improve yields, instead of switching to a 1.4nm process

This comes after last year’s Exynos 2500 suffered from significant yield issues, limiting its adoption to the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are powered by the Exynos 2600 in some regions. This comes a year after the Galaxy S25 phones were exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Now, we’ve got some apparent details regarding the Exynos chip that could power the Galaxy S28 series.

ZDNet Korea reports that Samsung will complete the Exynos 2800’s design before the end of the year. The new chip is said to be codenamed Vanguard, and it sounds like the company is taking a steady approach with this silicon.

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The outlet reports that the Exynos 2800 was originally going to be produced on a 1.4nm manufacturing process. However, Samsung decided to use a 2nm process dubbed SF2P Plus. This apparently improves upon the second-generation SF2P process, which could be used for the Exynos 2700. For what it’s worth, the Exynos 2600 is produced on a first-generation 2nm process called SF2.

The SF2P process reportedly offers 12% better performance versus the SF2 process. Furthermore, it’s said to offer 25% lower power consumption and an 8% smaller area. Meanwhile, the SF2P Plus process purportedly uses “Optic Shrink” technology to improve performance and efficiency while reducing the chip area. There’s no word on these exact gains, though.

ZDNet Korea reports that Samsung is using an evolved 2nm process instead of the 1.4nm process as it wants to prioritize “yield stabilization and optimization” over major process node developments. This is a sensible approach in light of previous flagship Exynos chips.

Do you think Exynos chips have become more competitive in recent years? 19 votes Yes, they're really close to Snapdragon 26 % Yes, but they're still not close to Snapdragon 58 % I'm not sure 5 % No, they haven't 11 %

Last year’s Galaxy S25 series exclusively used Snapdragon chips, as Samsung apparently experienced yield issues with the Exynos 2500. This Exynos chip was eventually used in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Whether it’s due to the constrained Flip form factor or the chipset itself, we thought that the Exynos 2500 delivered disappointing benchmark results. Meanwhile, 2023’s Exynos 2300 was canceled altogether, with no clear reason given.

“The consensus within Samsung Electronics System LSI is that it is realistically impossible to continue process miniaturization in mobile APs every year as before,” an industry source was quoted as saying.

It’s entirely possible that TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing processes will outperform Samsung’s 2nm processes in terms of horsepower, thermals, and efficiency. Nevertheless, we’re glad Samsung isn’t apparently racing to be first to adopt a new manufacturing process. This should hopefully translate into future Exynos-powered Galaxy phones with plenty of horsepower and good thermal performance.

Samsung’s decision to apparently prioritize Exynos 2800 yields also suggests it really wants Galaxy S28 phones to be powered by Exynos chips. In fact, a Samsung executive previously said that he really wants Exynos silicon in Ultra phones too. So don’t be surprised if the Galaxy S28 Ultra has an Exynos SoC after years of Ultras being exclusively powered by Snapdragon chips.

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