Galaxy S27 could finally get a new camera design, but hold your horses

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may be considering a camera redesign for the Galaxy S27, but the details remain unclear.

The change is said to be moving slowly on Samsung’s end as well, and cost pressures may delay or even cancel any major redesign.

With one uncertain source and no confirmation, this is early chatter for now, not something to take as final.

It really does feel like Samsung has been playing it a bit too safe with the Galaxy S lineup lately, especially when it comes to the camera design. This is why a new report suggesting that Samsung could be rethinking the rear camera layout for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 immediately stands out. However, this is one of those leaks that needs a bit of caution. The details are still unclear, and plans like these often evolve over time.

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According to this tip, Samsung is reportedly conducting an internal review of a potential camera redesign for the Galaxy S27. The scope of this review is said to cover the rear camera module layout, camera specifications, and the device’s overall design aesthetics. That does sound like it could add up to something meaningful, but the details are murky at best right now.

On the contrary, the situation on Samsung’s end doesn’t sound particularly decisive either. The design review of the Galaxy S27 is said to be progressing more slowly than originally planned, and recent cost-related pressures within the company have apparently put any final decision on a complete overhaul on hold. There’s a possibility that whatever is being discussed internally could face further delays — or may not materialize at all for the S27.

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

What makes things a bit more interesting, though, is a small detail the leaker mentioned: another upcoming Samsung device has reportedly already undergone a rear camera redesign, and, from what’s being suggested, it looks quite close to what Samsung might be planning for the Galaxy S27. It’s a vague tease, but it at least hints that some version of this design direction may soon come to life before we actually see the Galaxy S27.

But, with just one source, their own admitted uncertainty, and no clear decision in place, there isn’t much here to draw firm conclusions from. This particular leaker also has a mixed track record, so for now, it’s best to treat this as something to keep an eye on rather than anything concrete, at least until more reliable details start to emerge.

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