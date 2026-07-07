Survey says OPPO crushes Samsung's best in head-to-head camera comparison

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Many see the Samsung Galaxy Ultra series as the pinnacle of Android’s achievements over the past few decades. These large devices are always seemingly bursting at the seams with new, innovative features, powerful hardware, and impressive camera chops, but it’s fair to say that there are now a fair number of challengers from once-smaller players. One of these is OPPO.

The Chinese brand, especially with its Find X Ultra line, has produced some incredible handsets in the past few years, culminating in the current OPPO Find X9 Ultra challenger. The Find X9 Ultra has one of the best cameras we’ve ever used on a device, but how does it stack up to the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

My colleague Sanuj recently threw these two handsets into the ring to see which has the best crop of snappers. Sanuj certainly has a favorite, but which is our readers’ pick?

We wanted to know, so we asked readers in a poll. The results are below.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This poll garnered over 2,100 votes, but support for Samsung is scarce.

After combing through the images Sanuj snapped with both phones, over 60% of respondents believe that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra is the best camera phone of the two. That’s a pretty massive win for the OPPO phone, and judging by individual comments, it’s clear why readers think it deserves the belt.

“To me, the most damning one for Samsung is the portrait with the orange background,” writes commenter LJ. “I don’t see any reason why Samsung can’t handle that, other than poor post-processing. I would venture to guess that a Pixel would have compared much more favorably against the OPPO for that one in particular.”

Others aren’t too surprised by the result. Reader hush.williams writes: I don’t buy this implication that one would expect the Samsung phone to do well here, Samsung phones have long been rated average if not lower, trailing behind pretty much everyone. Look to Dxomark for proof. Interestingly, 12% of readers believe this battle ends in a tie, while 28% of respondents believe the Samsung beats the OPPO. Which phone do you believe offers the better camera performance? Let us know in the comments below.

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