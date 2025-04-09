Galaxy S26 Ultra could skip the under-display camera, and I couldn't be happier

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has suggested that Samsung won’t adopt an under-display selfie camera in the Galaxy S26 series.

They add that Samsung is struggling to improve the cost and ‘other aspects.’

This comes as the Galaxy maker is expected to adopt the tech in its Galaxy Z Fold 7 later this year.

Samsung has offered an under-display selfie camera on its Galaxy Z Fold devices since 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. This camera is nigh-on invisible to users but offers inferior image quality compared to conventional selfie cameras. We previously heard rumors that this camera could come to a future Galaxy S model, but a new leak suggests otherwise.

Korean tipster Yeux1122 reports that Samsung was scheduled to bring an under-display selfie camera to the next Galaxy S model (presumably the S26 Ultra) but is struggling to improve the cost and “other aspects.” They add that the Galaxy maker is now expected to postpone the adoption of this tech.

It’s worth noting that this tipster doesn’t always source their reports, so you should definitely take this with a huge dose of salt. Nevertheless, this claim follows conflicting rumors from somewhat dubious sources about an under-display selfie camera in the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Why is skipping this camera a good thing? I definitely wouldn’t bet on Samsung bringing this tech to the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy Z Fold series gets away with an under-display camera because it’s restricted to the foldable screen. A conventional selfie camera is also available on the cover display for higher-quality photos and videos. Samsung also initially marketed the Z Fold line’s under-display camera for its video-calling capabilities rather than for selfie snaps.

Former colleague Ryan Whitwam criticized the under-display camera in his Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, noting that pictures looked very soft. This was the fourth Galaxy phone with this technology, so I don’t have high hopes that things will improve next year. But if Samsung does bring this camera tech to the S26 Ultra, it would almost certainly be a major drop in image quality compared to even cheap Android phones.

The news also comes roughly a month after trusted outlet Galaxy Club reported that Samsung would adopt an improved under-display selfie camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So it certainly doesn’t seem like the company’s upcoming Fold will ditch the technology.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.