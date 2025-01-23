Corning tells us how Gorilla Armor 2 is made to protect the Galaxy S25 Ultra

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is finally here. Among all the new features and hardware, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also brings a new anti-reflective coating — the industry-first Gorilla Armor 2 Glass Ceramic. During Unpacked, Samsung announced that the protective cover can survive drops of up to 2.2 meters on concrete-like surfaces. It is also touted as the first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic for mobile phones.

We now have more details about exactly how Gorilla Armor 2 is made and how it differs from different the Ceramic Shield material Apple uses on iPhones.

Gorilla Armor 2 manufacturing process Corning tells us that unlike traditional glass, Gorilla Armor 2 incorporates a specially formulated glass that’s heat-treated to form crystals which are embedded in the glass matrix. “Glasses do not exhibit this crystalline structure,” Corning explains. This new structure enhances the protective cover’s its mechanical, optical, and thermal properties.

“Gorilla Armor 2 survived drops of up to 2.2 meters on a surface replicating concrete. Alternative glass ceramic materials failed when dropped from one meter,” Corning claims.

Additionally, Corning says Gorilla Armor 2 “demonstrated over four times more scratch resistance than competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with an anti-reflective coating” in its lab tests.

How is it different from Ceramic Shield? The company claims that Gorilla Armor 2’s anti-reflective properties can dramatically reduce surface reflections in both indoor and outdoor ambient settings.”These properties can enhance the display contrast ratio, delivering an exceptional user experience in various lighting conditions,” Corning told Android Authority.

When compared to Apple’s Ceramic Shield, another glass-ceramic material, Corning says Gorilla Armor 2 stands apart due to this advanced anti-reflective surface treatment, which promises to further optimize durability and display performance.

