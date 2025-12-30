iPhone could never: The Galaxy S26 Ultra could fix lens flare, yellow skin tones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could fix a few camera issues, according to a leaker.

The tipster claims that the phone will have “improved flare,” fix yellow skin tones, and have improved lens and coating tech.

This comes a while after rivals like Sony, Xiaomi, and vivo addressed most of these issues.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in a couple of months, and it sounds like the phones won’t have any major camera hardware upgrades. However, a tipster has now claimed that the S26 Ultra could fix a few camera issues.

Leaker Ice Universe posted on Weibo that the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera will have “improved flare.” We’re guessing this means reduced lens flaring. This would be helpful when taking photos with strong light sources in the scene, such as the sun during the day or lights at night.

The S26 Ultra will also reportedly have “enhanced lens and coating technology” and will no longer turn skin tones yellow in images. I’m particularly glad to hear about improved lens and coating solutions, as rival brands like Xiaomi, Sony, and vivo are able to reduce glare, lens flare, and other optical imperfections with better lens coatings. These apparent improvements would also mean that the S26 Ultra might be ahead of iPhones, which are notorious for taking photos with excess glare and a yellow tint.

Otherwise, the new Ultra phone is tipped to arrive with a virtually unchanged camera setup compared to the S25 Ultra. Thankfully, the device is expected to support the APV video codec and a 24MP shooting option.

