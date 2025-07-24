Looks like Galaxy S26 Ultra will be upgraded on all fronts but one

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A fresh Galaxy S26 leak has revealed details about the Snapdragon chip powering it.

A prominent leaker notes that Samsung will source the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chips from TSMC instead of using the ones it is rumored to manufacture itself.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumored to be slimmer and have a bigger display than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We’re still several months away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S26 series, yet a flurry of leaks and rumors have shaped our expectations from Samsung’s upcoming flagship phones. Now, a series of new leaks reveals the specifications of the chipset that will power the Galaxy S26 series, along with the dimensions of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

It is widely understood, and obvious, that Samsung will equip the Galaxy S26 series with new and more powerful chipsets. But, reputed leaker Ice Universe has some details to share. In a recent Weibo post, they noted that the Galaxy S26 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, set to be released in September 2025. But like other Samsung flagships, the Galaxy S26 is expected to utilize a souped-up “For Galaxy” variant of the chip, especially made for Samsung.

Ice Universe now states the chipset’s prime core will be clocked at a peak frequency of 4.74GHz. This marks a modest 6% increment over the current generation, which is clocked at 4.47GHz (it’s amusing to see the numbers jumbled around, but we hope it’s not just for optics!).

Notably, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon “For Galaxy” chips have consistently outperformed regular variants that power all other Android flagships. However, this choice of chipset is likely a reflection of Samsung’s possible sense of insecurity in its own fabrication process.

That is because the leaker adds that Samsung will source chipsets manufactured by TSMC. This is interesting since Samsung itself is rumored to manufacture a cheaper variant of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, which could be reserved for other phone brands that make more affordable flagships. Meanwhile, the existence of Exynos 2600 hasn’t been ruled out entirely, but we may not see it powering the non-Ultra Galaxy S26 series in certain regions, as older chips in the lineup have in the past.

Perhaps, this is good news for buyers of the Galaxy S26 series, since previous Qualcomm chipsets manufactured by Samsung — Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 being the most recent — have displayed an array of heating and performance issues. These issues resulted in Qualcomm pulling away from Samsung entirely and commissioning TSMC for the entire batch. This time around, Samsung has higher chances of delivering poor yields as it experiments with a 2nm fabrication process, both for the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 variant and its own Exynos 2600.

Curiously, TSMC is expected to stick to a 3nm fab for the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, although it might transition to a 2nm fab for other clients, primarily Apple, sometime in 2026.

Galaxy S26 Ultra to get leaner, lose weight

In addition to information about Samsung’s choice of chipsets for the Galaxy S26 series, Ice Universe has also shared information about the dimensions of the Ultra model. In a separate Weibo post, the leaker said the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be slimmer than 8mm. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra measures 8.2mm, so it’s worth examining if slicing a few extra millimeters will have any actual benefit to the phone’s utility.

The slimness is likely an outcome of the minor upgrades allowing for more compact batteries. While Samsung is also rumored to increase the charging speeds to 60W, the battery capacity is expected to remain unchanged at 5,000mAh.

The other notable upgrade is a slight reduction in weight, but the leaker did not share the specifics. The phone is also said to have a slightly bigger display with narrower bezels than before.

Along with these upgrades, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could also feature an upgraded 200MP, although that rumor emerges from a less reliable source. If that happens, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be an entirely upgraded phone, save for its battery.

