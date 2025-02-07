The Galaxy S26 series might not be a Snapdragon-only affair

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report suggests an increased likelihood of the Galaxy S26 series adopting the Exynos 2600 processor.

Samsung is believed to have achieved a 30% yield rate when producing the Exynos 2600 as part of a test.

This would be an improved yield rate over the Exynos 2500, which was apparently dropped from the S25 series due to yield issues.

The Galaxy S25 series is officially available in stores around the world today (February 7), and one notable feature is that all models are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That’s a major change from last year when some S24 and S24 Plus variants had Exynos chips. Now, it seems like Samsung could be inching closer to Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 models.

Korean outlet The Bell (h/t: Jukanlosreve on Twitter) reports that Samsung has achieved a yield of more than 30% in test production of the 2nm Exynos 2600 processor. The yield rate refers to the percentage of produced chips that are fully working.

What does this mean for the Galaxy S26? Reports from mid-2024 noted that the Exynos 2500 only had yields of 20% at the time, adding that 60% or higher was required for mass production. So it sounds like production of the new chip could be in a better state.

Would you buy an Exynos-powered Galaxy S26? 31 votes Yes, for sure 13 % Maybe, it depends on price/features 32 % No, I wouldn't 55 %

It’s believed that Samsung opted for the Snapdragon 8 Elite in all Galaxy S25 series phones due to the Exynos 2500’s poor yields. So, if the Exynos 2600 already has a higher yield rate, it’s an encouraging sign for the company if it wants the chip in some Galaxy S26 models.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips have long been the top choice for enthusiasts over Samsung’s in-house Exynos silicon, owing to superior performance. The recent Snapdragon 8 Elite chip saw a price increase over its predecessor, though, but Samsung was still able to maintain the same pricing as last year’s phones. However, using an Exynos chip in some Galaxy S26 series models could help Samsung stave off price hikes, increase profitability, or open the door to more upgrades in other areas.

