Another Galaxy S26 Ultra leak pours cold water on a battery upgrade

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Another leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery.

This comes after a reliable outlet made the same claim earlier this month.

That means Samsung’s Ultra phone will have the same battery capacity for the seventh time.

We’ve seen many flagship Android phones with huge batteries this year, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra retains a 5,000mAh battery. We previously heard that Samsung won’t change things on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and another source has now chimed in on this matter.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe has claimed on Twitter that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will retain a 5,000mAh battery. This comes weeks after reliable Dutch outlet GalaxyClub asserted that the phone won’t get a battery upgrade.

If confirmed, this means Samsung is using a 5,000mAh battery in its Ultra phone for the seventh time. In fact, all previous mainline Galaxy S Ultra phones have offered a 5,000mAh battery.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. We thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra both offered great battery life. Furthermore, Samsung beats the competition when it comes to charging cycles.

However, this leak also comes as rivals like the OnePlus 13, vivo X200 Pro, and other phones offer 6,000mAh batteries thanks to silicon-carbon tech. So the rest of the industry is certainly steaming ahead.

This leak also follows another claim that Samsung could finally move past 45W wired charging with next year’s Ultra phone. There’s no word on a specific charging speed, but even a switch to 65W wired charging would be a welcome upgrade.

