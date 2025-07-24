Galaxy S26 Ultra charging speed leaks: A big jump (for Samsung)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could get 60W wired charging speeds.

Two other leakers claim that the phone will actually get 65W charging.

Either option would be a significant upgrade over previous Samsung Ultra phones, which topped out at 45W.

We recently heard that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could finally get faster wired charging, although we didn’t hear about a specific charging speed. However, the same source has now revealed a key detail.

Frequent tipster Ice Universe claimed on Weibo that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will get 60W wired charging to go with the previously leaked 5,000mAh battery. Check out the machine-translated screenshot below.

Meanwhile, leakers Yogesh Brar and Chunvn8888 claim that the phone will actually get 65W wired charging. Either way, this isn’t as fast as some rival Android phones, which offer 80W to 120W wired charging. However, it would still be a welcome upgrade as Samsung has used 45W speeds on all its Ultra phones to date.

Do you think the Galaxy S26 Ultra needs a charging speed boost? 18 votes Yes, absolutely 78 % No, 45W charging is fine 22 %

The 45W-toting Galaxy S25 Ultra reaches a full charge in just under an hour, which isn’t too shabby. But this pales in comparison to the OnePlus 13 (80W), which fills its 6,000mAh battery in roughly 30 minutes. Even the $550 Motorola Edge 2024 (68W) takes about 40 minutes to charge its 5,000mAh battery. If other brands are any indication, then I expect Samsung’s next Ultra phone to fully charge in 40 to 50 minutes.

There’s more to charging speeds than peak wattage, though. Many phones offer 80W or even 120W charging, but spend mere seconds at this peak speed before slowing down dramatically. However, Samsung has progressively tuned its 45W phones to spend more time closer to peak speeds. For example, we tested the Galaxy S23 Ultra and found it reached 100% in 57 minutes versus the S22 Ultra’s 62 minutes. This boost also improves interstitial charging times, such as time to 25%, 50%, and 75%. Needless to say, I hope Samsung tunes the Galaxy S26 Ultra so it can hold onto 60 to 65W speeds for more than a fleeting moment.

