Finally! The Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a long-overdue charging speed upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung flagships have maxed out at 45W USB PD PPS since 2019, while rivals have progressed to significantly quicker charging speeds but often with proprietary solutions.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed any specifications for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung is basking in the glory of higher demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 lineup, but the company is also preparing for its next flagship, the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to be released in early 2026. We’ve heard a fair few leaks about the lineup already, with most of them pointing towards a modest upgrade as is tradition for Samsung. However, the latest leak suggests faster charging could finally (finalllllyyy!) be coming to the Galaxy S flagship lineup, and I am very excited for this to pan out.

As per a leak from Universe Ice on X, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could finally get more than 45W fast charging, high enough to claim that it would be the fastest charging speed in Samsung’s history.

Although the leaker says it is “100% confirmed,” it is not. Samsung hasn’t confirmed this spec upgrade, and the company usually doesn’t discuss its upcoming flagship phones this early. So this is still a leak for all purposes, and you should still take it with a pinch of salt. The leaker has previously indicated that faster charging is coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and now we get a slightly better idea of what could be in store.

Samsung currently offers 45W “Super Fast Charging 2.0” on several flagships, but this charging protocol has existed since the Galaxy Note 10 Plus launched in 2019. Samsung hasn’t explored charging faster than this protocol, while Chinese smartphone OEMs have gone as high as 240W, though most have settled on 65W-120W (often proprietary) charging for their mainstream devices.

Samsung’s 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 requires a 45W USB PD PPS charger and a 5A USB cable to work on compatible phones. It would be amazing if the Galaxy S26 Ultra got 65W USB PD PPS charging, as that would be the perfect sweet spot for broad compatibility and fast charging for its purported 5,000mAh battery. However, the company could opt for proprietary charging, which would be a big disappointment as Samsung phones usually don’t ship with a charger, and you’d have to buy a new one separately to make the most of your expensive phone.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s fast charging situation develops. Nevertheless, I am excited to finally get faster charging on Samsung’s premier flagship.

