There may be hope yet for the Galaxy S26 Ultra getting this long-overdue upgrade

TL;DR A new rumor claims that Samsung will upgrade the charging speed on the Galaxy S26 Ultra to 60W.

This is in opposition to a Chinese regulatory certification that lists the S26 Ultra with 45W charging support.

Many questions have been raised about the charging speeds of the Galaxy S26 series, particularly for the Ultra model. At one point, there was hope that Samsung would finally upgrade the Ultra in this department. However, those hopes were seemingly dashed after the phone was listed in a Chinese regulatory certification database. But a new rumor may rekindle that hope from before.

Earlier this year, Samsung tipster Ice Universe confidently claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would finally be the Samsung Ultra phone that breaks past 45W wired charging. The tipster even went as far as to say that the S26 Ultra would have the fastest charging speed in Samsung’s history.

However, as mentioned earlier, that rumor hit a snag when the phone was spotted in a Chinese regulatory listing. That listing mentions that the Galaxy S26 Ultra has support for 45W wired charging, just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, it’s possible that the Chinese model could have different specs from the global model. But seeing as global models are usually scaled back compared to their Chinese counterparts, the chances aren’t looking good for an improved charging rate.

Despite that, it looks like Ice Universe is doubling down with a new rumor. According to the leaker, the charging speed of the Ultra model will not stay at 45W. They claim that Samsung will increase the charging rate on this phone to 60W.

It would be a welcome upgrade if Samsung finally does decide to change the charging speed on the Ultra. It’s something that a lot of users have been clamoring for. However, it wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world if the company stuck with 45W. Here’s to hoping that this latest rumor is correct.

