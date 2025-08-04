Galaxy S26 Ultra charging time leak leaves us with more questions than answers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra can reach 75 to 80% capacity after 30 minutes of 60W charging.

That isn’t really an upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s charging time.

It’s still possible that the S26 Ultra could beat the S25 Ultra when it comes to total charging time.

Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could get 60W wired charging speeds. This would be a significant leap from 45W seen on previous Galaxy S Ultra handsets. What does this mean for charging times, though? Well, a prolific tipster has now given us apparent details.

Ice Universe posted on Weibo that the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery can reach 75% to 80% capacity after 30 minutes of 60W charging. Check out the machine-translated screenshot below.

That doesn’t sound like an upgrade over the current phone. Our own Galaxy S25 Ultra review reveals that the phone hits ~80% capacity in 30 minutes. So what gives?

“The official data is relatively conservative,” Ice claimed in a follow-up comment. “According to actual measurements, 60W can reach close to 90% in half an hour.”

It’s unclear if these “actual” measurements refer to real-world results for prototype S26 Ultra models or theoretical performance. Nevertheless, it suggests that you won’t see a huge reduction in charging time over the first 30 minutes.

Ice Universe hasn’t revealed how long it’ll take for the phone to hit 100%, either. So it’s possible the Galaxy S26 Ultra could still beat the S25 Ultra in this regard. For what it’s worth, the S25 Ultra takes just under an hour to reach 100%.

In any event, it sounds like the Galaxy S26 Ultra might still lag behind rivals like the OnePlus 13 when it comes to charging time. The OnePlus 13’s 6,000mAh battery can be fully charged in just over 30 minutes thanks to 80W (or 100W outside the US) charging. But our fingers are crossed that Samsung can narrow this gap.

Follow