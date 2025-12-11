Samsung’s major Galaxy S26 Ultra charging upgrade is hiding in plain sight

TL;DR Samsung quietly listed a new 60W charger, hinting at big charging changes ahead.

The new adapter upgrades to USB PD 3.1 with PPS for more flexible power delivery up to 60W.

It adjusts voltage from 5V to 20V at 3A and doesn’t require a 5A cable.

Samsung is apparently making changes to its charging lineup with Super Fast Charging 3.0, and the first official sign isn’t a big announcement from the company but a simple accessory listing.

A new 60W power adapter has appeared on Samsung’s website, as spotted by Abhishek Yadav on X. The company hasn’t formally announced the charger yet, but the timing suggests it’s preparing for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is rumored to move past Samsung’s 45W charging limit.

For years, Galaxy Ultra users have seen other brands offer faster charging while Samsung stuck to modest speeds. This new charger is the strongest sign yet that Samsung is ready to catch up.

The adapter, model EP-T6010, can deliver up to 60W through a single USB-C port using USB PD 3.1 with PPS. This is an upgrade from the older 45W charger’s USB PD 3.0 PPS. The new standard lets the charger adjust voltage and current as needed, from 5V to 20V at 3A, so it can provide efficient power without needing expensive 5A cables.

This should make charging easier and more flexible, especially for people who use phones, tablets, or smaller USB-C laptops. Samsung also added Smart IC technology to reduce idle power consumption to approximately 5 mW, allowing the charger to use almost no energy when not charging a device.

The silent launch of this charger leads to a question: which Samsung device actually needs 60W charging? Current Samsung flagships do not. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra only supports up to 45W charging, regardless of the charger used. So, this new adapter is likely meant for a device that hasn’t been announced yet. All signs point to the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has been circling the rumor mill with talk of a long-overdue charging upgrade.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed these details, but the clues fit together. Keep in mind, though, that older Galaxy phones won’t charge at 60W with this new adapter, since the phone itself sets the charging limit.

