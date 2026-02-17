Samsung's latest Galaxy S26 teaser is pure AI slop

TL;DR Samsung has posted its latest teaser video for the Galaxy S26 series.

The video showcases apparent improvements to low-light video capture on the new phones.

Samsung notes that the clip was made with AI, but you don’t need this disclosure to realize this.

Samsung has been posting Galaxy S26 teaser videos for the past couple of weeks, highlighting various improvements to the phones. Now, the company has posted its latest clip, although this is probably the worst teaser yet.

Samsung’s latest teaser video for the Galaxy S26 series focuses on low-light video improvements, showing the apparent difference between conventional video capture and the S26’s low-light video mode.

“Get ready for the next level of Nightography with #GalaxyAI to brighten your evenings. Can your phone do that?” reads the clip’s description.

The video, which shows two skateboarders skating on a street at night, clearly looks like a low-quality, AI-generated clip. That’s due to characteristics like the lack of fine textures (check the buildings, skateboard, and shoes), the weird-looking shopping bags with produce, and what seems like inconsistent shadows/light sources.

Samsung’s fine print indeed notes that this clip was made with “the assistance of AI tools.” Nevertheless, this seems like the type of teaser that could easily be filmed with the Galaxy S26 series itself. And I’d even argue that it demonstrates a lack of faith in the phones’ low-light video capabilities.

This isn’t the only Galaxy S26 series teaser created with the aid of AI, though. At least two previous teasers also contained this AI fine print. We can understand using AI for a fun clip like the camera zoom teaser, which zooms in on a car to reveal a dog wearing glasses. But this latest example certainly feels lazy and uninspired when, again, Samsung could just film a comparison on the Galaxy S26 phones.

In any event, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be the star of the show owing to its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, Privacy Display tech, and faster wired/wireless charging. Meanwhile, the standard and Plus models are tipped to get Snapdragon or Exynos power depending on the region. The standard S26 is also expected to get a small battery capacity bump to 4,300mAh.

