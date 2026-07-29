Galaxy S26 FE filing reveals faster charging speed than S26 and Z Flip 8

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has appeared in a certification database, revealing charging information.

Samsung’s upcoming phone is listed with 45W wired charging speeds, which would match the Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 FE in the coming weeks or months, and we’ve already seen a smattering of leaks. However, a regulatory filing may have just revealed a key snippet of info.

91mobiles spotted a Samsung Galaxy S26 FE listing in the UL Demko certification database (model number SM-S741). We were able to track down the listing and corroborate the details. Check out our screenshot below.

UL Demko

The listing confirms that the Galaxy S26 FE will have 45W wired charging (15V/3A or 10V/4.5A). This would match the Galaxy S25 FE, which debuted 45W speeds in the FE line after years of 25W charging. For what it’s worth, I found that the Galaxy S25 FE took roughly an hour to fully charge. But Samsung could theoretically shave off a few minutes by spending more time closer to that 45W peak speed.

Unfortunately, the filing doesn’t tell us anything else of note. But at least Samsung isn’t downgrading the phone’s charging speeds to cope with the RAM crisis and industry-wide price increases.

Otherwise, previous Galaxy S26 FE leaks point to an Exynos variant of some kind and basic wireless charging without any magnet support. We even got a peek at the phone last month via the Wireless Power Consortium database.

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