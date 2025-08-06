Galaxy S26 Edge leak reveals just how thin Samsung's next Edge could be

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will be 5.5mm thin.

This means it could be as thick as the rumored iPhone 17 Air and slightly thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The leaker also reiterated that the phone could have a 4,200mAh battery.

Numerous leaks suggest that Samsung will replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with the Galaxy S26 Edge. This phone is expected to offer a thin form factor similar to that of the Galaxy S25 Edge, and we’ve now got a better idea of what to expect.

Leaker Ice Universe has claimed on Twitter that the Galaxy S26 Edge will be 5.5mm thick. That would make it 0.3mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures 5.8mm thick. It would also be on par with the iPhone 17 Air’s rumored thickness.

The tipster also reiterated previous claims that the new phone would have a 4,200mAh battery. That would be a small but welcome boost over the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 3,900mAh battery. It would also be a notable achievement given the apparent thinner design. This capacity would also be notably bigger than the iPhone 17 Air’s rumored ~2,900mAh battery.

Colleague Ryan Haines praised the current model’s slim and light design, build quality, and “solid” main camera in his Galaxy S25 Edge review. However, Ryan criticized the phone’s “mediocre” battery life, poor thermals, slow charging, and lack of a tele camera. It’s no wonder that he gave the device three out of five stars. So we really hope the Galaxy S26 Edge isn’t a repeat performance.

This news also comes after we recently discovered evidence that Samsung could shake up the Galaxy S26 series branding. The evidence suggests we could see a Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Pro model would replace the base S26, while the S26 Edge would apparently replace the S26 Plus.

