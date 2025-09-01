New Galaxy S26 Edge battery leak keeps piling on the bad news

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Chinese regulatory filing suggests that the Galaxy S26 Edge could have a smaller battery than previously rumored.

The listing hints at a 4,200mAh battery rather than a 4,400mAh battery.

This would still be an improvement over the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might be the most polarizing Android phone of 2025. The device has a very slim and light design, but this form factor comes at the expense of battery life. We’re expecting a bigger battery in the Galaxy S26 Edge, but it sounds like those expecting a huge upgrade might be disappointed.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

SamLover and SamMobile report that the apparent Galaxy S26 Edge battery has passed through the website of China’s 3C regulatory body. A screenshot posted by SamLover reveals a 4,078mAh rated capacity. This hints at a typical capacity of 4,200mAh.

This listing comes some time after we heard conflicting rumors about the Galaxy S26 Edge battery, pointing to either a 4,200mAh or 4,400mAh capacity. However, this latest leak suggests a modest upgrade.

Colleague Ryan Haines wasn’t very happy with the Galaxy S25 Edge battery life in his review. Ryan said the phone had “mediocre” endurance, and that battery life “dropped like a stone” when the device was subjected to slightly more demanding workloads. So a ~300mAh increase would be welcomed, even if it isn’t a big upgrade.

These aren’t the only Galaxy S26 Edge leaks we’ve heard in recent months. The device is also tipped to be 5.5mm thick (0.3mm thinner than the current model), so we could be getting a larger battery in an even slimmer form factor. Coincidentally, the iPhone 17 Air is also rumored to be 5.5mm thick. Nevertheless, I can’t help but wonder how much more capacity you could squeeze into the S26 Edge if it retained the same thickness as the current Edge phone.

Follow