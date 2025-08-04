The Galaxy S26 Edge battery rumors just got even more promising

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Edge will have a 4,400mAh battery.

That’s noticeably up from 3,900mAh in the S25 Edge and slightly more than a previous 4,200mAh claim.

Both leaks point to Samsung addressing one of the biggest complaints about the S25 Edge.

The Galaxy S25 Edge was one of Samsung’s most criticized flagships of recent years, and much of that frustration rightly centered on battery life. Now, we have a second clue that Samsung may address that with a beefier battery for its successor.

According to a new Weibo post from leaker Setsuna Digital, the Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a 4,400mAh battery. That’s notably higher than the 3,900mAh cell in the S25 Edge, and slightly more than the 4,200mAh figure suggested by a previous leak last week.

The difference between the two leaks isn’t huge, but they both reinforce the same message: Samsung is taking battery concerns seriously this time around. The S25 Edge combined a sharper display and higher-resolution camera with a smaller battery than the base S25, so it wasn’t surprising to see worse battery life in our testing — though the drop-off was bigger than you might expect from a 100mAh difference.

If this latest number holds, the S26 Edge would slot between the S25 and S25 Plus in terms of capacity, rather than still being lower than the cheapest of those two models. Indications are that we won’t get a Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus next year anyway, with them both to be ditched for an S26 Plus model, but it’s a decent benchmark nonetheless.

It’s nice to see Samsung responding positively to the constructive feedback of the fans, especially concerning an area of the specs that a large proportion of users care about.

