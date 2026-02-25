This creative Galaxy S26 feature borrows a page from Pixels

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 series comes with a new feature called “Creative Studio.”

This tool can be used to create sticker packs and wallpapers.

You can even use the feature to create greeting cards.

For a while now, Pixel owners have been able to create custom stickers and generate wallpapers. As of last September, these users also gained the ability to save their creations. Not to be left behind, Samsung is bringing something similar to the Galaxy S26 series.

Along with the debut of the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung announced a plethora of features that will arrive with the new flagship. Some of these new additions include Privacy Display, Now Nudge, Perplexity integration, and new Search with Finder experiences. Apart from those features, Galaxy S26 owners will also get a new tool called “Creative Studio.”

Like Google’s Pixel Studio, Samsung’s Creative Studio will let you create custom sticker packs, create detailed images from sketches, create images from text descriptions, and more. These stickers you make using Creative Studio can be saved to the keyboard, so you can use them again whenever you want. You’ll also be able to use this tool to create wallpapers that automatically scale to your phone’s dimensions and resolution. This feature even lets you create greeting cards.

When we checked out the Galaxy S26 Ultra, we figured that Creative Studio is an app available on the Galaxy Store. That means it’s highly likely more Galaxy phones will have access to it in the future.

Although the Galaxy S26 series is the star of Galaxy Unpacked, it isn’t the only product Samsung unveiled today. After countless leaks, the tech giant finally revealed the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

