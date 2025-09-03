Gboard's Emoji Kitchen finally lets you save your sticker masterpieces

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gboard is getting new features with the September Pixel Drop.

With this update, Google confirms the expansion of AI writing tools to non-Pixel devices.

Additionally, Emoji Kitchen is getting a substantial upgrade with the ability to save creations.

The September Pixel Drop has landed on the Pixel 6 as well as all newer phones, watches, and tablets in Google’s portfolio. In addition to its own hardware, Google is also introducing new features to select system apps that serve as the default options across the entire Android ecosystem.

The list includes Gboard, which is getting a set of new features with this Pixel Drop. For starters, Google’s AI writing tools, introduced with the Pixel 10 last month, have begun rolling out to a broader range of Android phones. We spotted the rollout in advance, and Google is now confirming the feature’s availability on non-Pixel devices.

Just like on Pixel devices, these AI-based suggestions are expected to be processed on-device. Therefore, the features will likely be limited to the latest flagship devices with support for Gemini Nano models. The tentative list includes devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400 or newer chipsets.

Besides assistive writing, Google is overhauling Emoji Kitchen on Gboard. Emoji Kitchen lets you generate custom stickers by combining elements from multiple emojis, but there is no way to ensure you will recreate the same stickers every time you combine two emojis. This is why Google is now adding the option to store Emoji Kitchen creations.

Now, when you tap the rightward-facing arrow to open the Emoji Kitchen browser, you will see a new option to pick the second emoji. This will cook up new sticker combinations as usual. But, after you tap on one of the creations, you will now notice a new option to “favorite” the choice by tapping the heart-shaped button. Here’s a demonstration of how it works:

The saved stickers will be displayed in a dedicated section of the Emoji Kitchen browser, as we previously spotted in a teardown predicting the feature last month. Although Emoji Kitchen works across all Android devices, the browser has been limited to Pixel phones. However, just like the writing tools, we can expect these improvements to arrive on the majority of Android devices.

Besides these Gboard improvements, Google is rolling out a host of other Pixel-specific features with the September Pixel Drop, which includes Material 3 Expressive interface for older Android devices and the ability to connect and relay audio to two Bluetooth LE headsets from a single Android phone.

