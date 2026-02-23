Reader poll reveals the most popular Galaxy S26 color ahead of launch

We’re just days away from the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch, and many users are undoubtedly keeping an eye out for those specs, features, pricing details, and colorways. Based on a mid-February leak, we have some idea of the shades to expect, including White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black. You can view them below.

Cobalt Violet Sky Blue Black White

While none in particular appeal to me (if I had to pick one, it would be White), we do want to know which colorway our readers favor. So, we ran a survey to gauge interest ahead of Samsung’s big launch, and the results are below.

And our readers’ favorite Galaxy S26 color is… This poll received just under 7,000 votes, highlighting the excitement surrounding Samsung’s incoming phones. All four options received solid support, but one stood out above the rest.

With just under a third of the vote (32%), our readers’ favorite Galaxy S26 colorway is Cobalt Violet. This is a rather strange color, at least in renders. It trends towards gray but does feature some purple pigmentation. It’s incredibly subtle, but I do understand why users gravitate towards it: it’s arguably the most striking and unique Galaxy S26 color on offer. Interestingly, the runner-up is rather conservative in comparison. Black received 28.2% of the vote, suggesting that many consumers value practicality and understated style over flash and tinsel. This makes sense considering that many users will slap a case on the device the moment they unbox it. What is the point of purchasing a novel color in this instance?

Coming in third is Sky Blue, with 24.2% of the vote share. Notably, this option received about 300 fewer votes than Black, so it’s not as unpopular as its placement suggests.

Finally, the least popular Galaxy S26 colorway is White, which I find rather surprising. It received just 15.6% of the vote, and with Sky Blue coming in third, the two lightest colors bring up the rear. This suggests that consumers would rather opt for darker colors that hide noticeable aesthetic defects over time rather than a lighter shade that would certainly highlight them.

While we didn’t have an “I don’t like any of these colors” option, readers clearly expressed their disdain for the choices.

Commenter marcelo.lopezjr recalls the prior colorways of Galaxy flagships: None of those colors look appealing. All washed out pastel-y looks. The good colors were the Green and (Thanos) Purple of the S22 Ultra line. What out of the mind on hallucinogens designer thought this was acceptable. Oh I know, they probably did some “focus group” using Zz’ers who can’t think past the KPop craze. Guess I’m keeping my phone 1 more year. This wasn’t the only take, though, and some users value the practical picks. “Black. Cause a case is going on it [sic],” wrote reader schwarec. I do find this year’s Galaxy S26 series colorways are rather dreary, sanitized, and overly faded, but that’s a larger symptom of the smartphone industry at present. Conservative, iterative changes are now the norm.

If you do like the Galaxy S26 colors, let us know which of the four shades you’re planning to snag. If not, tell us what you don’t like, and how Samsung could rectify it.

