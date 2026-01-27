Samsung seemingly considered a camera button on Galaxy S26. Would you want one?

TL;DR A former employee at a Samsung supplier revealed on LinkedIn that they had worked on a camera button for the Galaxy S26 series.

The camera button would’ve also offered swipe functionality, akin to Apple’s Camera Control key on recent iPhones.

We don’t see a camera button on unofficial renders, while prominent leakers haven’t mentioned the feature, either.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series next month, and we’ve already seen a ton of leaks about these phones. We’re pretty sure the phones won’t have a dedicated camera button, though. However, new evidence spotted by Android Authority reveals that the company at least explored the possibility.

A former employee at a Samsung supplier revealed on LinkedIn that they had worked on a “new camera button with swipe gesture functionality” for the Samsung Galaxy S26. Check out the screenshot below.

LinkedIn

This certainly sounds like an Apple-style Camera Control button. Apple’s camera key differs from physical camera buttons as it’s effectively a capacitive button with haptic feedback. Apple also allows users to swipe on the button to adjust zoom levels and other parameters.

Samsung wouldn’t have been the first Android OEM to copy Apple’s approach to camera buttons, though. Phones like the OPPO Find X8 series, vivo X200 Ultra, and OPPO Find X9 series have already aped iPhones in this regard.

Do you want a camera button on the Galaxy S26 series? 8 votes Yes 63 % No 38 %

Nevertheless, the Galaxy S26 series would’ve been the first Samsung phones in years with a dedicated camera button. In fact, the last Samsung phone with a dedicated camera key may have been 2014’s Galaxy K Zoom, which was effectively an Android-powered digital camera that could make calls.

Unfortunately, apparent Galaxy S26 series renders don’t show this camera button, while prominent leakers haven’t mentioned this feature, either. So it seems like Samsung explored the feature and commissioned a supplier to develop it before apparently dropping the idea altogether. Nevertheless, we’re keen to hear whether you want a camera button on the Galaxy S26 series. Let us know via the poll above and leave a comment if you’d like to elaborate on your stance.

