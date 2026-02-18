Galaxy S26 will make custom stickers effortless with new Galaxy AI tool

TL;DR Samsung teases a a new Galaxy S26 tool that turns real photos into instant digital stickers.

The new Galaxy AI feature automatically generates sticker packs with multiple poses and expressions, with no manual cropping needed.

Samsung’s latest teasers for its upcoming Galaxy S26 series are leaning hard into artificial intelligence, and one clip in particular offers a glimpse of the creative features Samsung plans to introduce. The short video shows an AI-powered tool that quickly turns real-world subjects into fun digital stickers with just a few taps.

It might seem like a simple party trick, but there’s more to it. Samsung is integrating Galaxy AI into how you capture, edit, and share photos on its next flagship phones. And this isn’t your grandpa’s emoji maker. From what we’re seeing, Samsung wants AI to move from novelty to practical everyday tools.

The teaser (shown above this article) shows how a real photo, like one of your pet, can be turned into a lively sticker pack with different poses and expressions. Instead of just cropping and adding a border, the generative AI analyzes the image and creates new visual content instantly.

This feature builds on Samsung’s current One UI tools that let you make custom stickers from photos, but there’s an important difference. Older tools, such as the sticker editor in previous One UI versions, needed you to select and trim images by hand. With Galaxy AI, the process is automatic, so you don’t have to spend time outlining or guessing.

The sticker feature is just one part of Samsung’s bigger AI plans. The company has also hinted at better image creation and improved low-light video capture for the upcoming Galaxy S26 phones.

And if turning your dog into a sticker is just the first trick? Samsung’s next flagship phones might have even more surprises in store this year.

