Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra drops to its record-low price again!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking for a high-end, powerful phone that can handle anything? If money is not an issue, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely it. In fact, it’s our favorite premium smartphone. While it is expensive, sometimes you can find good deals on it, and today, you can find it at its record-low price of $999.99! Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $999.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to most color versions, including Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver. The only exception is the Titenium Black model, which is $50 more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be a bit overkill for most people, but if you want the best of the best, very few phones come close to competing with it. It’s a premium handset and many would say it’s the best of its kind, including us. We gave the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra a stellar review, and have it listed as the top premium option in our list of the best Android phones. Samsung made no sacrifices here; everything about the Galaxy S25 Ultra is stunning. Let’s start with the performance, which is among the best, offering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. We found it’s more than enough to handle pretty much any app or task without breaking a sweat. You would really ned to push it hard before you start noticing any slowdowns. Games? Intensive tasks? No problem!

Of course, the rest of the phone is just as impressive. You get a large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is large, colorful, bright, and gorgeous. These characteristics make the phone great for gaming, watching videos, or even general browsing. Many of you will also love the addition of the S Pen, which is very iconic of the Galaxy S Ultra line-up now. It makes taking hand-written notes and drawing a breeze!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Furthermore, this is actually one of the best camera phones! We know many of you really care about this, and it may be one of the main reasons why people like to go with high-end handsets. This phone happens to be our top pick, and it can shoot gorgeous images. The system is also very versatile, offering a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP periscope cam, and a 10MP telephoto. Battery life is nothing to scoff at, offering about two days per charge. Not only that, but the design is both gorgeous and resistant. It has a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass 2, and an IP68 rating. Not only that, but it also gets a seven-year update commitment! This happens to be among the best update promises in the industry, matched only by Google. Additionally, it has a great battery life, as we were able to make it last two days per charge. The design is also gorgeous, featuring a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass 2, and a sleek look. It’s also pretty resistant and comes with an IP68 rating. And as if all of that wasn’t enough to convince you, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also gets a seven-year update commitment, which happens to be among the best in the industry, matched only by Google.

Again, this is a record-low price for this phone, so if you’re thinking about getting one, this is the best time to do so. Jump on this offer while you can!

Extra deal: Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $400.00

While we are on the topic of high-end, expensive phones, there’s another Samsung phone that we would rather not pay full price for. The Sasmung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is way pricey at $1,899.99. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, today is also a good day to catch a deal on it, as it is currently $400 off.

This one is also on our list of the best foldable phones, and its only real competitor is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is no slouch. It still features a gorgeous design language with an aluminum frame. It looks sleek, and it’s still plenty resistant, thanks to its IP48 rating.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

This one comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. It’s very powerful! It also has a large internal 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a nice 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. And if you don’t feel like unfolding it, a 6.3-inch external display is available.

The camera system isn’t as good as the main line-up’s, but it shoots decent photos. Battery life also falls a bit behind, but it can still last a full day per charge. And don’t worry, it still has a seven-year update promise!