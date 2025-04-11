The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is $245 off, if you get it in this color

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Whenever the industry’s highest-end smartphones are discussed, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is guaranteed to be mentioned. Like its predecessors, this phone is highly respected, but it is also among the most expensive at a whopping $1,299.99 retail price. Keeping an eye open for good deals is paramount, and we’ve come across a really good one. You can get it for $1,054 right now, but only in one color version. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silverblue for $1,054.99 ($245 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal.” Maximum savings are only available for the Titanium Silverblue color version. All other colorways are more expensive, ranging between $1,084.99 and $1,099.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Titanium Silverblue) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Titanium Silverblue) Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom.

As expected, we gave the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra a stellar review. In fact, it is also featured as the best premium option in our list of the best Android phones. It’s a top phone for any demanding user who wants a device that makes no compromises. While we usually recommend the Galaxy S25 Plus to most users due to its much more balanced price-to-value ratio, at this discounted price, the Ultra is looking like a much more enticing option.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is quite outstanding. It packs some of the best specs and features in the industry. Let’s start with performance. The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM. That’s enough to handle pretty much any app or task you throw at it.

We loved the large 6.9-inch display. The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel features a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This makes it a great phone for gaming, movies, and general browsing.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Another very important highlight is the addition of the S Pen. It’s a great phone for jotting down notes, drawing, or taking advantage of the more precise input a good stylus can provide.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also excels in the camera department. In fact, we also have it listed among our favorite camera phones. It is the top option, actually. It is also very versatile, thanks to its nice selection of lenses. You get a 200MP standard camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP periscope, and also a 10MP telephoto.

Do you need more convincing? We also found the battery life to be outstanding. We were able to make it last two days per full charge. Of course, the design is amazing, offering a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2 construction. It also has an IP68 rating, so it’s pretty safe against the elements.

As a nice cherry on top, you’ll enjoy one of the best update commitments the industry has to offer. Samsung is promising seven years of support, which is only really matched by Google.

While this is not a record-low price, it is the lowest this color model has been on Amazon. We don’t know when better deals will start showing up, so you might want to take advantage of this one while you can! Act quickly, though, as this deal is only available for one color, and we can only assume it will end pretty soon.