Today's hottest smartphone deals: One of them is free!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offer comes directly from Samsung, the Google Pixel 9a one comes from the Google Store, and the Motorola Razr 2024 sale is available from Visible. All deals are available for all color versions available in their respective stores.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $200.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is highly regarded as one of the best Android phones the industry has to offer. To us, it is the best premium device around, and it is only rivaled by a few competitors. It’s also among the most expensive at $1,299.99, though. Finding the right deal is paramount, and today’s is a really nice one, saving you $200.

If you’re willing to pay $1,099.99, you’ll be treated to an outstanding experience. For starters, it has some of the best specs the industry has to offer, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. Performance won’t be an issue, and this smartphone can truly handle any app or task you throw at it.

The design is gorgeous and sturdy, featuring a titanium frame with Gorilla Glass 2. It also has an IP68 rating, so you won’t need to baby it.

We also loved the large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, which has a QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen makes watching movies, viewing videos, gaming, and general browsing a pleasure. You can even draw or write notes on it using the included S Pen.

Another important highlight is the camera system. Like every year, Samsung’s flagship device is included in our list of the best camera phones. In fact, it’s the top option, thanks to its image quality and versatility. It has plenty of options, including a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP periscope cam, and a 10MP telephoto.

Our tests also yielded about two full days of battery life on a single charge! Samsung is also known for its amazing update promises, and this one gets a seven-year one. It’s among the best update commitments in the industry, rivaled only by Google, itself.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a with $100 Google Store Credit Google Pixel 9a with $100 Google Store Credit All the Pixel essentials for less. The Google Pixel 9a brings built-in Gemini, an incredible camera, all-day battery, and seven years of updates for under $500. See price at Google Store Save $100.00

The Google Pixel 9a is the search giant’s new budget device. It’s already nicely priced at just $499, but we know you’re looking for a good deal. Plenty of carriers are offering great discounts, and some will even give it to you for free. That said, these heavy discounts come with some compromises. Some require signing up for a payment plan, others are only for new users, and so on. If all you want is to get the Google Pixel 9a unlocked and free of carrier restrictions, this is the best deal around.

The Google Store will give you a $100 credit if you buy an unlocked Google Pixel 9a. The offer is only available until April 23rd, for people in the US who are over 18. The Google Store credit should appear in your account about 24 hours after the order ships.

The Pixel 9a is quite the phone. While it is affordable, some specs might not make it seem like a budget device. It still gets a Google Tensor G4 and 8GB of RAM, making it a pretty capable device. It has a 6.3-inch display, which is on the smaller side, but some of us like small phones. Not to mention, the P-OLED panel is pretty nice, with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specs include a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, a hefty 5,100mAh battery, 23W wired charging, and 7.5W wireless charging. Of course, as any Google Pixel device should, this one also gets a seven-year update promise.

Motorola Razr 2024

Free Motorola Razr 2024 if you pay Visible+ Pro year plan Free Motorola Razr 2024 if you pay Visible+ Pro year plan The best value Razr. Motorola's more affordable Razr means business with an updated design and improved cameras. See price at Visible Save $599.00 Use code: SWEETDEAL

I am still a big fan of flip phones, and I am especially glad to get one if it is free! Visible is currently giving you the Motorola Razr 2024 for $0 if you’re willing to pay for a full year of its top-tier plan: Visible+ Pro. This yearly plan costs $450. Just add the phone to your cart, pick the Visible+ Pro annual plan, and use promo code “SWEETDEAL” during checkout. There is no need for financing plans or any funny business. The only trick is that it’s exclusive to new members.

This offer is helping you save on multiple levels. The Motorola Razr 2024 costs $599, so you’re saving that much from the get-go. Additionally, the Visible+ Pro plan normally costs $45 monthly. At $450 per year, you are technically getting two months for free, which is a $90 value. You can learn more about the Visible+ Pro plan here. Visible uses Verizon towers, in case that matters to you.

If you’re feeling ready to commit to a full year of service from Visible, and like foldable phones, a free Motorola Razr 2024 will be quite the treat. It’s technically a mid-tier device, but casual users will love it. The device features a very unique form factor, constructed with an aluminum frame and a vega leather back that looks and feels very nice. And while it is a foldable phone, it still gets an IPX8 rating, so you won’t have to worry about it getting wet.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM. Other specs include a 6.9-inch main display with a Full HD+ resolution and a really nice 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll also enjoy a nicely sized 3.6-inch external display for quick tasks and widget access.

The camera performance and battery life aren’t anything to write home about, but they are decent. It has a 4,200mAh battery, which is small, but this is a common characteristic of flip phones. Great stuff, right?! Go catch these deals while you can. These offers won’t last forever!