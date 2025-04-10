Here's how you can get a Pixel 9a for free

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9a is now official, with devices expected to arrive on April 10. The Pixel 9a gets a brand-new look, an improved Tensor chip, an improved camera package, and a few other upgrades. Interested in the Pixel 9a but can’t afford the $500 asking price outright? The good news is that it may be possible to get the Google Pixel 9a for free or extremely cheap, though not without a few catches.

How do I get a Google Pixel 9a for free? The only reliable way to get a free Pixel 9a is to pick it up through a special deal through one of the major US phone providers, but even then, it’s important to know that free is a loaded word here. Most deals require a trade-in, a new plan, a new line, or a similar set of terms and conditions. There are some prepaid carriers that will occasionally offer free or almost free phones as well.

Regardless of how you receive your free phone, expect a contract period or something similar before you can take the free Pixel 9a to another carrier. For postpaid promotions, this timeframe is typically 36 months, though T-Mobile still offers phone payment plans with just a two-year commitment.

In most situations, you’ll be charged a monthly fee for the phone, but you’ll instantly receive a credit each month that covers the cost. This is important because it means if you decide to cancel your carrier service, you’ll have to pay off the remaining balance on your ‘free’ phone first. If you wait out the full contract, you’ll own the Pixel 9a outright and can then cancel your service whenever you please.

In pretty much every case, it’s cheaper to buy a phone outright and use a prepaid carrier. Still, if you can’t afford to do it outright and don’t want to use a credit card, this is still a viable option for many.

Are these deals actually worth it? If saving money is your sole concern, no, you probably won’t actually save money in the long run. It’s almost always cheaper to pair an unlocked Android phone with a prepaid phone carrier over any of the kinds of the so-called free promotions you’ll find.

Still, if you’re already with a major carrier, are eligible for a new phone, and don’t plan on switching carriers, this could be an excellent way to acquire a new phone without any upfront cost.

Postpaid plans with free Pixel 9a deals

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Most of the free phone plans out there are aimed at the postpaid phone market. There are also a few ISP/Cable providers that offer free deals through their mobile phone plans as well.

Verizon Verizon customers can get the Pixel 9a for free when adding a new line and signing up for a myPlan Welcome (or higher) plan—no trade-in required. The phone is available in Obsidian or Iris. Don’t want to add a new line? You can get the device for just $13.88 a month for 36 months.

AT&T AT&T isn’t technically offering the Pixel 9a for free, but the good news is you can get it for close to that starting April 10. Any unlimited plan is eligible to receive the Pixel 9a at a discounted rate of just $2.99 per month on the 36-month installment plan. Paired with a trade-in, you could possibly end up getting the phone for free.

T-Mobile T-Mobile customers can get the Pixel 9a for free when either adding a new line or trading in an eligible device. Most plans should be eligible for this deal, though there are some exceptions.

Google Fi It’s not just the big carriers that are offering deals on the Pixel 9a, either! Google Fi is offering the Pixel 9a to existing customers for a $200 discount, though you will have to agree to remain in good standing for 120 consecutive days after getting the device. New users can get the Pixel 9a for free with 24 monthly bill credits. You can learn more about either deal over at the Google Fi website.

US Mobile US Mobile is another prepaid carrier that will give you the Pixel 9a for free, though there’s a catch here: You need to buy the Pixel 9 for $799 first. Still, that’s a heck of a deal for two phones. You do need to sign up for an annual plan if you’re a new customer, though existing customers also can get in on the action as long as they are already on an annual plan or have been with the carrier for at least three months with an account in good standing. You can learn more about US Mobile here.

There’s another free option you might want to consider: The Pixel 9 It’s worth mentioning that several carriers still offer the Pixel 9 for free. While the Pixel 9a is a great phone, the former has a better camera and a more premium design.

Here are the two biggest offers: Verizon will give you the Pixel 9 with no trade-in required when you add a new line on myPlan Unlimited Welcome or better.

when you add a new line on myPlan Unlimited Welcome or better. T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL for free with a trade-in, or you can skip the trade if you add a new line.

FAQs

When can you pre-order the Google Pixel 9a? Due to initial delays with the launch, the Pixel 9a mostly skipped the pre-order phase and is available on April 10 directly in the US.

How many years will the Google Pixel 9a last? The Pixel 9a will have seven years of software updates. That said, batteries tend to weaken after a few years, so you may need to have the battery replaced to have it effectively last the full seven years.