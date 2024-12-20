How thin is the Galaxy S25 Slim? We now have a better idea.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be under 7mm in thickness.

This would be significantly thinner than the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series soon, but numerous leaks also point to a so-called Galaxy S25 Slim arriving thereafter. Now, a long-time leaker has revealed what we should expect in terms of thickness.

Leaker Ice Universe asserted on Weibo that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be under 7mm thin. Check out the machine-translated screenshot below.

The thinnest Galaxy S24 model is the standard variant, which is 7.6mm thick. So even a 6.9mm Galaxy S25 Slim would be substantially thinner than the Galaxy S24 series. However, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be 6mm thick.

Previous attempts at thin phones have often resulted in compromises to battery life, cameras, and other features. So we hope the Galaxy S25 Slim doesn’t see these same cutbacks. The tipster previously claimed that the Slim model could get an “Ultra” camera, although it’s not clear whether this means a 200MP main camera or something else.

