The Galaxy S24 series was a sales hit, but Samsung has even higher hopes for S25

The news comes after Samsung reported that the Galaxy S24 series was a hit, shipping more units than the Galaxy S23 range.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was a commercial success for the Korean brand, as the company saw shipment growth compared to last year’s phones. Samsung seems to have even higher hopes for the Galaxy S25 range, though.

The Elec reports that Samsung aims to ship roughly 37 million Galaxy S25 series phones next year, up slightly from the predicted 35 million Galaxy S24 series devices this year. This suggests that the company has even higher hopes for the upcoming phones.

Samsung claimed in its Q2 2024 earnings report that Galaxy S24 series phones achieved double-digit growth in shipments and revenue over the Galaxy S23 series. Another sign of this improved performance came after Counterpoint Research reported that the Galaxy S24 was one of the top ten best-selling phones of Q3 2024. This was the first time since 2018 that a Galaxy S flagship made this Q3 list, suggesting longer-term sales momentum.

So we’re keen to see whether the Korean brand can indeed deliver even better results with the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung attributed the Galaxy S24 line’s success to Galaxy AI features. But with the rest of the industry offering a variety of AI features and the company’s foldables apparently floundering despite Galaxy AI integration, it won’t be easy to eclipse the S24 range.

Speaking of foldable phones, The Elec adds that Samsung plans to produce seven million units in 2025, including current models. By contrast, the firm is expected to ship six million units this year, including previous models. Samsung is specifically tipped to produce three million Galaxy Z Flip 7 units, 900,000 Z Flip FE units, and two million Galaxy Z Fold 7 units. It’s particularly curious to see less than a million Galaxy Z Flip FE units being cued up for production given that this is supposed to be a more affordable flip phone. This suggests a limited release rather than a full-scale launch on par with mainline Galaxy foldables.

