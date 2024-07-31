Samsung says Galaxy S24 shipments are soaring above Galaxy S23 series

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung says the Galaxy S24 series delivered double-digit yearly growth in shipments compared to the Galaxy S23 range.

The company also acknowledged the existence of the Exynos 2500 mobile processor for the first time.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the company’s top Android phone family for 2024, and we’ve previously heard reports that the phones were enjoying notable shipment growth over the Galaxy S23 line. Now, Samsung itself has confirmed major growth.

Samsung noted in its Q2 2024 financial results that the Galaxy S24 series delivered double-digit yearly growth in shipments and revenue over its predecessor in Q2 2024 and in the first half of the year.

It’s worth noting that Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 range earlier in Q1 than usual, but it looks like this move didn’t affect the company’s Q2 results.

The news also comes a few months after the company reported strong Galaxy S24 series sales in its Q1 2024 earnings report. It cited Galaxy AI features as contributing to these improved sales. These phones are equipped with AI features like generative photo editing, real-time phone call translation, and summarization smarts.

The Exynos 2500 is real This isn’t the only notable tidbit from Samsung’s financial report as the manufacturer acknowledged the existence of the Exynos 2500 processor. This chipset is tipped to power some Galaxy S25 series phones.

“The company also plans to ensure a stable supply of the Exynos 2500 for flagship models,” Samsung explained.

This is noteworthy as the manufacturer doesn’t typically name-drop unannounced Exynos chips in its earnings calls. It also comes after a previous report that Samsung was making “all-out efforts” to improve the yield rate of the Exynos 2500 chip.

