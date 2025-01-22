These Galaxy S25 AI features run on-device and these ones need the cloud

TL;DR Samsung has revealed which Galaxy S25 series AI features require the cloud and which ones run on-device.

Some of the more notable features that run locally include the Audio Eraser and Routine Suggestion capabilities.

You’ll need an internet connection for cross-app actions, Draw Assist, and Sticker Generation.

Samsung has just revealed the Galaxy S25 series, and these phones bring even more Galaxy AI features to the table. Some of the more notable additions this time include cross-app actions in Gemini Live, an Audio Eraser feature akin to recent Pixel phones, and Routine Suggestions.

Which Galaxy S25 AI features require an internet connection, though? Which ones run locally without needing the cloud? Fortunately, Samsung has answered these questions. Check out our table below.

Feature On-device or cloud processing? AI Select

On-device

Audio Eraser

On-device

Call Summary

Both

Cross-app actions/Gemini Live

Cloud

Draw Assist

Cloud

Natural language search in Gallery

On-device

Now Brief/Now Bar

On-device

Read Aloud

Both

Routine Suggestions

On-device

Sticker Generation

Cloud

Writing Assist

Both



The company confirmed that AI Select, the Audio Eraser, the Now Bar/Now Brief tools, natural language search in the Gallery app, and Routine Suggestions all run on-device. However, an internet connection is required for cross-app actions/Gemini Live, Draw Assist, and Sticker Generation. Meanwhile, the Call Summary, Read Aloud, and Writing Assist features use both local and cloud processing.

The Galaxy S25 phones still offer a toggle to disable cloud-based AI features, restricting you to on-device AI capabilities only. We’re glad to see this option return once again, giving users some peace of mind if they’re worried about privacy.

These new features join a host of other AI-related additions, such as Instant Slow-Mo (using frame interpolation to turn any clip into a slow-motion video), live call translation, summarization capabilities, and Sketch To Image functionality to turn your doodles into AI-generated pictures.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments