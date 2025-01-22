Search results for

These Galaxy S25 AI features run on-device and these ones need the cloud

You can also disable all cloud-based AI features via a system toggle.
2 hours ago

TL;DR
  • Samsung has revealed which Galaxy S25 series AI features require the cloud and which ones run on-device.
  • Some of the more notable features that run locally include the Audio Eraser and Routine Suggestion capabilities.
  • You’ll need an internet connection for cross-app actions, Draw Assist, and Sticker Generation.

Samsung has just revealed the Galaxy S25 series, and these phones bring even more Galaxy AI features to the table. Some of the more notable additions this time include cross-app actions in Gemini Live, an Audio Eraser feature akin to recent Pixel phones, and Routine Suggestions.

Which Galaxy S25 AI features require an internet connection, though? Which ones run locally without needing the cloud? Fortunately, Samsung has answered these questions. Check out our table below.

FeatureOn-device or cloud processing?
AI Select
On-device
Audio Eraser
On-device
Call Summary
Both
Cross-app actions/Gemini Live
Cloud
Draw Assist
Cloud
Natural language search in Gallery
On-device
Now Brief/Now Bar
On-device
Read Aloud
Both
Routine Suggestions
On-device
Sticker Generation
Cloud
Writing Assist
Both

The company confirmed that AI Select, the Audio Eraser, the Now Bar/Now Brief tools, natural language search in the Gallery app, and Routine Suggestions all run on-device. However, an internet connection is required for cross-app actions/Gemini Live, Draw Assist, and Sticker Generation. Meanwhile, the Call Summary, Read Aloud, and Writing Assist features use both local and cloud processing.

The Galaxy S25 phones still offer a toggle to disable cloud-based AI features, restricting you to on-device AI capabilities only. We’re glad to see this option return once again, giving users some peace of mind if they’re worried about privacy.

These new features join a host of other AI-related additions, such as Instant Slow-Mo (using frame interpolation to turn any clip into a slow-motion video), live call translation, summarization capabilities, and Sketch To Image functionality to turn your doodles into AI-generated pictures.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Snapdragon 8 Elite power • 12GB RAM • 7 years software support
MSRP: $999.99
A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates
The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone.
See price at Amazon
See price at Samsung
See price at Verizon
See price at AT&T
See price at T-Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
100x zoom • Big battery • 7 years software support
MSRP: $1,299.99
Samsung's best for 2025
Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone in 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom.
See price at Amazon
See price at Samsung
See price at Verizon
See price at AT&T
See price at T-Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
12GB RAM • Vastly improved software • 7 years of support
MSRP: $799.99
Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware
With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone.
See price at Amazon
See price at Samsung
See price at Verizon
See price at AT&T
See price at T-Mobile
