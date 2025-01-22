Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
These Galaxy S25 AI features run on-device and these ones need the cloud
- Samsung has revealed which Galaxy S25 series AI features require the cloud and which ones run on-device.
- Some of the more notable features that run locally include the Audio Eraser and Routine Suggestion capabilities.
- You’ll need an internet connection for cross-app actions, Draw Assist, and Sticker Generation.
Samsung has just revealed the Galaxy S25 series, and these phones bring even more Galaxy AI features to the table. Some of the more notable additions this time include cross-app actions in Gemini Live, an Audio Eraser feature akin to recent Pixel phones, and Routine Suggestions.
Which Galaxy S25 AI features require an internet connection, though? Which ones run locally without needing the cloud? Fortunately, Samsung has answered these questions. Check out our table below.
|Feature
|On-device or cloud processing?
AI Select
On-device
Audio Eraser
On-device
Call Summary
Both
Cross-app actions/Gemini Live
Cloud
Draw Assist
Cloud
Natural language search in Gallery
On-device
Now Brief/Now Bar
On-device
Read Aloud
Both
Routine Suggestions
On-device
Sticker Generation
Cloud
Writing Assist
Both
The company confirmed that AI Select, the Audio Eraser, the Now Bar/Now Brief tools, natural language search in the Gallery app, and Routine Suggestions all run on-device. However, an internet connection is required for cross-app actions/Gemini Live, Draw Assist, and Sticker Generation. Meanwhile, the Call Summary, Read Aloud, and Writing Assist features use both local and cloud processing.
The Galaxy S25 phones still offer a toggle to disable cloud-based AI features, restricting you to on-device AI capabilities only. We’re glad to see this option return once again, giving users some peace of mind if they’re worried about privacy.
These new features join a host of other AI-related additions, such as Instant Slow-Mo (using frame interpolation to turn any clip into a slow-motion video), live call translation, summarization capabilities, and Sketch To Image functionality to turn your doodles into AI-generated pictures.