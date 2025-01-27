As a case reviewer, these are the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases I'd buy at launch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is finally here, taking its spot at the pinnacle of the Android world. However, if you’ve just dropped all that cash for the flagship of flagships, you’ll want to keep it safe from harm. There’s an easy way to do this: buy a case.

I’ve tested dozens of cases over my years at Android Authority, and only a few earn my wholehearted recommendation. These are the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases you can buy at launch.

Mous Limitless 6.0

The Mous Limitless 5.0 is my current favorite phone case, and this year’s upgrade to version 6.0 solves my only remaining complaint: bulk. The slimmed-down design still has beautiful, premium materials on the back and enough drop protection to keep your Galaxy S25 Ultra safe for years. The magnets on the inside are just the icing on the cake.

Granted, the case is pretty expensive. But if you’ve already spent the cash on the S25 Ultra, it’s worth the extra expense.

dbrand Grip Case

The dbrand Grip Case really impressed me, with a premium design and excellent grip. In fact, I sometimes thought it was too much grip, but for a phone as large as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, every little bit helps.

Aside from the grip, the rest of the case is well made, too. Since it’s a dbrand case, you can choose from over 40 different vinyl skins for the back. I found the process relatively painless, and although it’s expensive, swapping the skin is cheaper than buying a whole new case when you get tired of it.

Samsung Standing Grip Case

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

While most of Samsung’s first-party cases are pretty good, the one I’d recommend the most is the Standing Grip Case. It’s a pretty simple design, but the strap on the back adds an extra level of utility. I prefer this design over something like a Pop Socket, which suffers from a lack of pocketability. Plus, it’s strong enough to serve as a kickstand while open.

However, the case is only offered in black, white, and gray. Some nicer accent colors are hidden behind the strap, but I was disappointed that Samsung reserved its best colorways for the standard Silicone case. Still, you can get it at a huge discount during the launch window, so it’s a great value.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

Clear cases are a great way to show off the natural beauty of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the best clear case I’ve ever tested. It’s just the right balance of thickness and protection, and it’s very easy on the wallet, too.

It comes in several styles, but I’d recommend the Zero One MagFit edition, which has the internals of the S25 Ultra printed on the back. Beneath that is a Qi2 certified magnet array, so you can be sure to always get maximum wireless charging speeds.

Peak Design Everyday Case

Peak Design is known for fantastic backpacks and travel bags, but my favorite product is the Everyday Case. I love the fabric backing, which looks and feels amazing. Underneath that is a magnet array for MagSafe accessories and chargers, plus a Slim Link connector for proprietary accessories from the company. These are mostly mounts and wallets, and although I don’t think they’re necessary to enjoy the case, they are a nice option to add more utility.

My only complaint this year is a lack of color. It’s only available in Black, while previous editions have come in brighter, more interesting colors. Sure, there’s also other Black Clarino option, but it’s just worse than the fabric case, in my opinion.

Samsung Kindsuit Case

There aren’t many leather cases on the market, but Samsung’s Kindsuit case is the next best thing. The faux leather is more durable (and ethical) than standard leather, and it looks and feels just as good. I also love the colorways, although nothing beats the classic brown “Camel” color as far as I’m concerned.

While it is more durable, be aware that this case won’t last as long as something like TPU or silicone. That’s the price of high fashion.

Spigen Parallax MagFit

I was sad to hear that Caseology shuttered its doors this year, but it’s not a complete loss. Its parent company Spigen is picking up its best cases, including the Parallax. I love the 3D hexacube pattern on the back, which makes it look and feel different from any other case on the market.

I’m also glad that Spigen kept the great colorways of the Parallax, which for the Galaxy S25 Ultra include Purple-ish, Sage Green, Ash Gray, and Navy Violet. It is a bit thick, especially on a massive phone like this one, but it’s very affordable. Plus, it has magnets for all your magnetic accessories.

Spigen Nano Pop MagFit

The other Caseology case that Spigen rescued from the recycle bin is the Nano Pop. It’s a simple case, but I prefer it to Samsung’s silicone case for one reason: accents. As the name implies, there’s a pop of color that keeps things interesting, while a subtle grip texture on the sides makes it easier to hold.

Spigen saved some of the colorways here, too, but I must admit they’re more subdued than previous iterations. Still, just like the Parallax it has MagSafe magnets and comes in pretty cheap.

Otterbox Defender

I don’t usually like slapping bulky cases on large phones, but the Otterbox Defender is the exception to the rule. If you plan on putting your Galaxy S25 Ultra in any kind of danger, I highly recommend using a protective case. The Defender Pro is the best out there, with thick bumpers, a two-part build, port covers, and just about everything you could ask for.

Just be aware that you can’t pop this case on and off whenever you want. I found the installation process to be quite a hassle. It’s also thick and heavy, so consider sacrificing some of your dignity to use the included belt holster accessory.

Casetify Impact Case

For protection without the added bulk, check out the Casetify Impact Case. At first I wasn’t sure such a thin case could offer the level of protection that Casetify promises, but after testing it, I’m happy to say this thing can take a beating. Maybe not as much as the Otterbox Defender above, but that’s a level of protection that most people don’t really need.

Apart from drop protection, Casetify offers this case in a huge variety of styles. There are countless prints to choose from, plus the option to add MagSafe magnets for a few extra bucks. This case is expensive though, so make sure you pick a design you’ll want to stick with for a while.

