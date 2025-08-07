Wondering who bought the Galaxy S25 Edge? Turns out, A lot of people did.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Twitter leaker has posted purported Galaxy S25 series sales data, including figures for the S25 Edge.

The figures suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge sold 650,000 units during its first month of sales.

The numbers also point to significant growth for the Galaxy S25 series compared to the S24 series.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge a few months ago, and initial reports suggested that it saw lower-than-expected sales. Now, a leaker has posted apparent Galaxy S25 series sales data, which might give us a better idea.

Twitter tipster Ice Universe posted a table showing apparent Galaxy S25 series sales data compared to the Galaxy S24 series. The data was collected until the end of June. Check out the screenshot below.

We do have to exercise plenty of caution about these figures, though. The source of this data isn’t clear, so it’s entirely possible these figures aren’t anywhere near accurate. Nevertheless, this table would tell an interesting story if it is indeed accurate.

The table suggests that Samsung sold 20.22 million Galaxy S25 series phones between January and June. The Galaxy S25 Edge only hit the market on May 30, so its purported 650,000 unit figure reflects a month of sales. This figure doesn’t tell us much, as it’s unclear how the other Galaxy S25 series phones fared following their first month of sales. However, it’s worth noting that the Edge was released in fewer markets than the mainline S25 phones. Either way, it may have helped Samsung achieve 20 million units sold.

Otherwise, the purported figures show that the Galaxy S25 series achieved healthy growth over the S24 series. The three main S25 models may have achieved significant growth over their predecessors, ranging from 7.1% to 11.6%. The Ultra phone was apparently the most popular model once again, at 9.64 million units sold, followed by the base S25 (6.07 million) and then the Plus variant (3.85 million).

Again, we can’t verify the source of these figures, so we’d recommend you take them with a pinch of salt for now. What seems more certain, however, is that Samsung might reshuffle the Galaxy S26 series. We discovered evidence that Samsung could drop the base Galaxy S26 in favor of a Galaxy S26 Pro, while the S26 Plus could make way for the Galaxy S26 Edge. So it seems like the Edge model might live on in 2026.

