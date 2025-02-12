Here's how much it costs to fix the screen on your Galaxy S25 phone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has quietly revealed screen repair costs for the Galaxy S25 series.

Expect to pay $174, $199, and $259 for the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, respectively.

These prices are in line with the Galaxy S24 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 phones have been available on store shelves for a few days now, but what if you crack or shatter your phone’s screen? Well, the Korean brand has quietly posted screen repair costs.

Samsung posted screen repair costs on its website, and you’ll pay the same amount as last year’s models. That means $259 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, $199 for the Galaxy S25 Plus, and $174 for the standard S25 model. Check out the table below.

Samsung device Screen repair cost Galaxy S25 Ultra

$259

Galaxy S24 Ultra

$259

Galaxy S25 Plus

$199

Galaxy S24 Plus

$199

Galaxy S25

$174

Galaxy S24

$174



By contrast, Samsung charges just $99 for the Galaxy S24 FE and S23 FE screen repairs. So you might want to opt for the FE models or get Samsung Care Plus if you have butter fingers.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy S25 phones are equipped with durable protective glass for the screens. The standard and Plus models offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the Ultra device has Gorilla Armor 2. The former is tested to survive drops of up to two meters (~6.5 feet) onto surfaces resembling asphalt, and drops of up to a meter (~3.2 feet) on surfaces “replicating” concrete. Meanwhile, Gorilla Armor 2 is tested to survive drops of up to 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) onto surfaces resembling concrete. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s protective glass also has anti-glare tech to reduce reflections.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like