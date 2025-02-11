You can still purchase a Samsung Galaxy S25 and get a free gift card!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. Best Buy also has similar deals, but they aren’t as good for every device. You will only get a $50 gift card with the purchase of a Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S25 Plus purchase still gets you a $100 gift card, or you can get a $200 one if you go for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Which Samsung Galaxy S25 phone should you get? So many options! We know picking the right model for your needs can be challenging, so we’re here to help! Let’s go over each device and figure out which is best for your needs.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The best!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free $200 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free $200 gift card Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone in 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want the best of the best, you’ll want to get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. And we’re not talking exclusively about Samsung devices; this is bound to be one of the best devices of 2025. It’s also one of the most expensive handsets, so this $200 gift card makes the purchase a bit more bearable.

Of course, the high price comes with a premium experience. This device makes no compromises. It has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM, which can be upgraded to 16GB of RAM in some markets. The performance will be no issue, regardless of what you’re doing.

Elsewhere, you’ll get just as impressive specs. The display is 6.9 inches, so it’s plenty large for watching movies and general navigation. It’s also a nice Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This is also the only S25 model that comes with an S Pen, which adds a whole other layer of interaction.

This model also has the most capable camera system in the series. It sports a 200MP primary camera. The ultrawide and periscope shooters get a 50MP sensor. Then, you get an extra 10MP telephoto camera. We still have to test these phones, but we’re almost sure this one will be on our list of the best camera phones.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra also has the largest battery in the lineup, at 5,000mAh. It can charge at 45W or 15W when using Qi2 wireless charging. As we’ve come to expect from Samsung, all these phones get that industry-leading seven-year update promise, which currently only Google matches.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: A perfect balance

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with free $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with free $100 gift card A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is impressive, but it can be too much for many people. Why spend $1,299.99 if you don’t need the best of the best? When the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus came out, we mentioned it was the best device for most people, and while we can’t pass judgment yet, things might be very similar this year.

This device isn’t cheap either, but $999.99 is much more reasonable for a high-end smartphone. The sacrifices aren’t really that bad, either. It has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch display, but that is still prety large, and it still has a QHD+ resolutio, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. Of course, you also won’t get an S Pen.

The camera quality is still great but not as impressive. The main sensor has a 50MP resolution. The telephoto and ultrawide cameras are also reduced to 10MP and 15MP, respectively. The battery is slightly smaller at 4,900mAh, but at least it charges just as fast as the Ultra version.

Elsewhere, the phone is just as awesome. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. It’s a really capable phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25: For small phone lovers

Samsung Galaxy S25 with free $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 with free $100 gift card Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

There aren’t many small phones out there anymore, and we can’t honestly say the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a small phone either, but its 6.2-inch display makes it a much more pocketable gadget. You’ll also get to save some money, as this one goes for $799.99, and ti is still a really good smartphone worthy of being considered a high-end device.

For starters, the performance won’t be hindered (significantly), as this model still carries a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and 12GB of RAM. It’s just as powerful as the others.

Where you might notice a slight difference is in the screen, which has a Full HD resolution. It won’t be as sharp, but it still has a gorgeous LTPO AMOLED 2x panel and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera system is the same as the Galaxy S25 Plus’. It does have a smaller 4,000mAh battery, though, and wired charging speeds are slower at 25W.

The design, performance, and general premium experience are still there, though, and at a much more reasonable price. Not to mention, you’ll still get that seven-year update promise. We don’t expect these free gift card offers to stick around for long, so get your Galaxy S25 device soon if you’ve already made up your mind about it.

