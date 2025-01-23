The 16GB RAM Galaxy S25 Ultra is real, and this is where you can buy it

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR As suggested in recent leaks, Samsung does, in fact, have a 16GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This model is only available with 1TB of onboard storage in four markets: Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the reason behind its limited availability or shared plans for a wider release.

We finally have an answer to the months-long debate about whether or not Samsung would offer a 16GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although Samsung didn’t give us a clear answer during its Galaxy Unpacked event, we now have confirmation that a 16GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra does exist. However, as previously speculated, it’s limited to certain markets.

In the US, you can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra with either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of onboard storage. Sadly, all three variants are capped at 12GB of RAM. Samsung only offers 16GB of RAM on the top-end 1TB storage model (via Android Police), and it’s limited to four markets: Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong.

It’s unclear why Samsung decided against offering the 16GB RAM model in more markets and whether it may expand sales to more regions in the future. If you were eagerly waiting to get your hands on the 16GB RAM model, you can import it from one of the countries mentioned above. However, it might not be worth the hassle.

The additional 4GB of RAM likely won’t improve day-to-day performance significantly. You may notice slight benefits while running AI features that rely on on-device processing, but the performance boost might not be worth the additional cost.

