Getting a Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone? You can still get a free gift card!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

These free gift card offers are available from Amazon. That said, you can also get a free gift card with your Galaxy S25 purchase from Best Buy. The only difference is that Best Buy will only give you a $50 gift card if you get a Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S25 Plus still gets you a $100 one, and you can also score a $200 gift card with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Which Galaxy S25 series smartphone is best for you? We know picking the right phone is hard, especially when the most popular smartphone series in the Android handset market has three options. Which of these should you go for? Let’s break it down for you.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free $200 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free $200 gift card Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is for those who want no compromises. It is the best of the best. And we’re not talking about the Galaxy S25 series, exclusively. We can almost guarantee this phone will end up on our list of the best Android phones of 2025. We’re also sure it will make it to our list of the best camera phones, and we know the camera quality is an important factor to most of you.

This phone is also costly, with a heavy $1,299.99 price tag. The $200 gift card will be a very welcomed treat. You get premium specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM. The RAM can be upgraded to 16GB in some markets, too. In short, this means performance will be among the best. You can throw any app or task at this phone, and it will handle it like a dream.

The premium smartphone will be just as impressive elsewhere. It has a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be great for watching videos or comfortably navigating through any app. This is also the only device in the series with an S Pen, so you can jot down notes with ease.

As already mentioned, the camera system is expected to be among the best, and the specs show it. You’ll get a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP periscope cam, and even an extra 10MP telephoto. If you care about battery life, we still need to run it through our tests, but it gets a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and 15W Qi2 wireless charging.

As a cherry on top, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (and all other Ganaxy S25 devices) gets a seven-year update promise. This is among the best update commitments in the industry, right on par with Google’s.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with free $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with free $100 gift card A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

As impressive as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is, it can be a bit (or a bunch) overkill for many, including myself. And I know I would rather not pay $1,299.99 for a phone if I can get a fantastic experience with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. After all, we did think the Galaxy S24 Plus was the best choice for most people. The situation is very similar this year.

It’s not cheap, at $999.99, but that is a more reasonable price tag considering its capabilities. You won’t sacrifice too much if you go with the Galaxy S25 Plus. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. The display is nearly as large, at 6.7 inches, and it still features a QHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Let’s go over the downsides. For starters, this model comes with no S Pen. While still great, the camera system isn’t as impressive as the Ultra’s. We weren’t as impressed with this camera in our Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus review. The camera specs include a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 15MP ultrawide shooter.

Oh, and the battery is a little smaller at 4,900mAh, but that is only a 100mAh difference. Overall, this is easily a better deal if you prefer to stretch the value of your dollars as much as possible.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 with free $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 with free $100 gift card Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

I happen to be a fan of small phones, and these are becoming a rare breed in the world of modern smartphones. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 isn’t exactly small, but it is much more pocketable than any other device in the series. It’s also the most affordable at $799.99!

This phone comes with a 6.2-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution. It still gets that gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel, though, and it keeps the 120Hz refresh rate. The viewing experience is great.

Performance doesn’t suffer, either. It has the same Smapdraogn 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and 12GB of RAM as the others. Furthermore, the camera system is identical to the Galaxy S25 Plus’, and the general design doesn’t change, offering a premium look and feel. You also get the same seven-year update commitment from Sammy.

However, this model has a significantly smaller 4,000mAh battery. Wired charging speeds are also reduced to 25W. We wouldn’t say this is a deal-breaker, but definitely something to keep in mind. These free gift card deals are usually only available during pre-order, so we don’t see the offer sticking around for much longer. If you’re considering getting any of these phones, we advise you to get it soon.

You might like