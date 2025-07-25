Galaxy S25 users, you'll have to wait a bit longer for the stable One UI 8 update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is not done beta testing the Android 16-based One UI 8 update for Galaxy S25 users.

The company has confirmed that One UI 8 beta 4 will land sometime next week.

A Samsung beta operations manager apologized for the delay and assured users that the extra testing would result in a more stable final release.

Samsung has made some welcome improvements in One UI 8, with beta testers attesting that the experience feels much more optimized and fluid. The Android 16-based update also brings some key feature upgrades, including smarter AI experiences, a new version of DeX, new tools in Good Lock modules, enhancements to Now Brief and Now Bar, among many others.

Naturally, flagship Samsung users are eagerly awaiting the stable rollout of One UI 8, which began with Samsung’s newest foldables and is expected soon on devices like the Galaxy S25 and S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

In order of priority, the Galaxy S25 series would likely be next in line to get the stable One UI 8 update. Samsung kicked off the One UI 8 beta program for Galaxy S25 users in May, with a new beta version landing roughly every fortnight. However, it’s been a month since Samsung dropped the third beta update, signalling to users that the stable version might be what follows next.

Turns out, Samsung isn’t quite finished beta testing the new software. The company announced via its Korean forums that One UI 8 beta 4 will roll out sometime next week. A Samsung beta operations manager apologized for the delay and assured users that the extra testing would result in a more stable final release.

Meanwhile, a new One UI 8 build has appeared on Samsung’s test servers for the US and Canadian Galaxy S24 models, suggesting those devices may also receive the stable Android 16 update soon.

There’s no official release date yet for the stable version of One UI 8, but considering how well Beta 3 has performed, particularly on the S25 series, it’s likely not very far off.